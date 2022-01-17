‘Cold day’ conditions on IMD’s forecast for Delhi

‘Cold day’ conditions are on the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) forecast for Delhi on Monday, with the maximum temperature likely to be below normal.

Till Sunday, Delhi had recorded four ‘cold days’ beginning January 13. A ‘cold day’ is when the maximum temperature is 4.5 to 6.4 degrees Celsius below the normal, and the minimum temperature is less than or equal to 10 degrees Celsius.

Fog and low clouds had kept the maximum temperature below normal, according to IMD scientists. On Sunday, the weather observatory at Palam recorded ‘cold day’ conditions with the maximum temperature dropping to 14.4 degrees Celsius, six degrees below the normal.

At the Safdarjung weather observatory, which provides representative data for the city, the minimum temperature over the past 24 hours was 8.7 degrees Celsius, while the maximum was 17.2 degrees Celsius.

On Monday, the maximum temperature is predicted to be 17 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature is likely to stand at 9 degrees Celsius. By January 20, the minimum temperature is likely to climb up to around 12 degrees, according to the IMD forecast. The relative humidity at 8.30 am on Monday was 87%, and the temperature at the same time was 9.6 degrees Celsius.

The AQI on Sunday was 264, in the ‘poor’ category, going by the Central Pollution Control Board bulletin at 4 pm. The air quality is predicted to be in the ‘very poor’ category on Monday, according to the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi.

At the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium monitoring station, the 24-hour average AQI was 323, in the ‘very poor’ category at 10 am on Monday. At ITO, the AQI was 389, while Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 390. At Chandni Chowk, the AQI was 286, in the ‘poor’ category.