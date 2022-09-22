Delhi weather: Moderate rain likely in city today, heavy spells in some places

Moderate rainfall and thundershowers, and heavy rainfall in one or two places are on the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast for Delhi Thursday. The IMD has also issued a ‘yellow’ alert “to be aware” for Delhi for the day.

Parts of the city received light rainfall early Thursday morning as well. The Safdarjung weather station, for instance, recorded 2.5 mm of rainfall between 5.30 am and 8.30 am, while Palam recorded 4.5 mm.

On Thursday, the maximum temperature is likely to be around 31 degrees Celsius, a few notches below the 34.1 degrees recorded Wednesday. The minimum temperature registered early Thursday was 23.8 degrees Celsius.

Light rainfall is likely in Delhi on Friday and over the weekend as well, going by the IMD’s forecast.

A low-pressure area lies over northeast Madhya Pradesh and adjoining southern Uttar Pradesh, according to an IMD update issued this morning. There is “high moisture feed” from the Arabian Sea over northwest India and this is likely to continue over the next two days. Further, a western disturbance has also been affecting parts of Northwest India. It is under the influence of these systems that rainfall is likely in Delhi and Haryana on September 22, and Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh from September 22 to 26.

Delhi also saw overcast skies and light rainfall in most places on Wednesday. Safdarjung recorded 5.6 mm of rainfall between 8.30 am on Wednesday and 8.30 am on Thursday, while Palam recorded a higher amount of 10.5 mm.

The Safdarjung weather station, which serves as a marker for the city, has not recorded any heavy rain spells so far this month. Safdarjung has received 58.5 mm of rainfall so far this month, 46% short of the normal of 108.5 mm. Palam has recorded a lower amount of 28.9 mm so far this September, marking a larger deficit of 70 per cent.