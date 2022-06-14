Delhi weather: Minimum temperature above 30 degrees, possibility of thundershowers from tomorrow

For the third consecutive day, the minimum temperature in Delhi settled above 30 degrees Celsius, indicating above normal temperatures at night.

The minimum temperature recorded early on Tuesday at the Safdarjung weather observatory was 31.2 degrees Celsius, three degrees above the normal for this time of the year. On Monday, the minimum temperature was 31.6 degrees, while it settled at 32.8 degrees on Sunday. The Palam weather station recorded a minimum temperature of 33 degrees on Monday, while it was an even higher figure of 34.9 degrees at the CWG Sports Complex in East Delhi.

On Tuesday, the maximum temperature is likely to be around 43 degrees Celsius, and cloudy skies with the possibility of very light rainfall and strong winds of 25 to 35 kmph are on the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast for the day. A feeble western disturbance is affecting parts of northwest India, according to the IMD.

The possibility of thundershowers is on the forecast for Delhi from June 15 to 20, with a fresh western disturbance likely to affect northwest India from June 15 onwards. The rainfall is likely to cause a dip in maximum temperatures – the maximum temperature could fall to around 35 degrees Celsius by June 19, the forecast indicates. The minimum temperature could also drop to around 26 degrees Celsius by June 20.

On account of western disturbances and easterly winds, widespread rainfall is likely over the western Himalayan region, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Chandigarh, and eastern Uttar Pradesh from June 16 to 18, according to an IMD bulletin issued on Tuesday morning. The maximum temperature over northwest India is likely to fall by two to three degrees over the next three days.

The maximum temperature recorded on Monday was 43.7 degrees, four degrees above the long period average. The highest maximum temperature recorded on the day was 46.6 degrees at Najafgarh.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am on Tuesday was 40 per cent, and the temperature at the same time was 33.8 degrees Celsius.