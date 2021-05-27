Delhi weather: Mercury to touch 40 degrees today; light rain likely next week

Pedestrians cover their heads to shield from the sun in New Delhi (PTI)

In Delhi, mercury is forecast to touch 40 degrees Celsius on Thursday according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Over the last few days, maximum temperature has inched close to 40 degrees in the capital. It was 39.4 degrees on Tuesday and 39.5 degrees on Wednesday.

Dry weather is likely to continue in Delhi till Sunday, as per the IMD, after which there may be a possibility of a thunderstorm on Monday and light rain on Tuesday.

About a week ago, under the influence of Cyclone Tauktae and a Western Disturbance, Delhi had witnessed heavy showers and recorded 119.3mm of rain in 24 hours till the morning of May 20.

So far this month, the city has received 144.8 mm of rainfall, which is likely to make this May the wettest since May 2008 when a total of 165mm of rain was recorded in the capital.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) was moderate on Thursday morning with a reading of 131. It is forecast to improve and remain in moderate to satisfactory category over the next two days, as per the Centre’s Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi.