Delhi weather: Mercury may dip as IMD predicts light showers today

Rains are likely to lash Delhi on Monday bringing the maximum temperature down to around 29 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said in its daily forecast.

The minimum temperature for the day is likely to be around 25 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity at 8.30 am stood at 90%. A 9.30 am update from the IMD suggests that light showers can be expected over parts of Delhi and adjoining areas over the next two hours.

In 24 hours from 8.30 am on Sunday, 13 mm of rainfall was recorded at the Safdarjung station. The corresponding figure for the station at the Ridge was 3.6 mm, while that at Lodi Road stood at 3.1 mm. The station at Palam recorded 4 mm of rain.

Meanwhile, the water level of the Yamuna, measured at the Old Railway Bridge, continues to remain above the “warning level” of 204.5 metre. At 9 am on Monday, it stood at 205.03 metre. The “danger level” is considered to be 205.33 metres. The discharge from the Hathnikund barrage stood at around 11,042 cusecs this morning, a dip from 17,827 cusecs on Sunday morning.