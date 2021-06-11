Mercury dips to 20.4 degrees Celsius in Delhi courtesy rain, strong winds

Delhi’s minimum temperature dipped to 20.4 degrees Celsius on Friday courtesy thundershowers and strong winds.

The city recorded 7.8 mm of rain from around midnight till 8.30 am, causing the minimum temperature to fall to eight degrees below normal for this time of the year.

More rain and thunderstorms are expected in the next few days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. On Friday evening, the national capital can expect light showers, and on Saturday and Sunday, the intensity of rain may increase to the moderate category.

Light rain is expected to continue on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday as well with the maximum temperature likely to dip to 35 degrees Celsius by Tuesday.

The change in weather is a result of a low-pressure system over north Bay of Bengal, which is likely to cause widespread rainfall over northwest India from Saturday till Tuesday, IMD has informed.

The average rain that is expected in Delhi in the month of June is 82.2 mm, as per the IMD’s climatological data, and the city has received about 28.8 mm so far. The scheduled date for the onset of monsoon in the national capital is June 27.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) improved on Friday morning, standing in the moderate category with a reading of 134, as per the Central Pollution Control Board.

The AQI is likely to improve further and move to the moderate-to-satisfactory category in the next two days, the Centre’s Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi stated.