Delhi weather: Mercury may touch 40 degrees today, heatwave expected next week

Heatwave conditions are likely to return to Delhi next week when the maximum temperature could rise to 44 degrees Celsius on April 28 and 29, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast.

On Saturday, the maximum temperature is likely to touch 40 degrees Celsius again, after two days of respite when it remained below the 40-degree mark at the Safdarjung weather observatory. The maximum temperature on Friday was 39.3 degrees Celsius, while it stood at 35.2 degrees on Thursday. Strong winds are on the forecast for Saturday.

A gradual rise in maximum temperature by three to five degrees is likely over most parts of northwest India during the next five days, according to an IMD bulletin issued early on Saturday. Over the next six days, the maximum temperature in Delhi could range from 41 degrees to 44 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature recorded early on Saturday was 20.6 degrees Celsius, three degrees below the normal. The minimum temperature is also set to rise over the next six days, and could stand at around 25 degrees Celsius on April 29, going by the forecast.

The temperature at 8.30 am on Saturday was 28.4 degrees, and the relative humidity at the same time was 44%.

While another feeble western disturbance is likely to affect the western Himalayan region from April 24 onwards, rainfall is likely to elude Delhi. The normal amount of rainfall for April at the Safdarjung weather station is 10.3 mm. Very light rainfall of around 0.3 mm was recorded earlier this week. The city received no rainfall in March.

Meanwhile, the air quality index (AQI) has persistently remained in the ‘poor’ category for nearly four weeks. It had slipped to the ‘very poor’ category on April 19. On Friday, the AQI was 204, in the ‘poor’ category, with PM10, PM2.5 and ozone as the main pollutants. The air quality is likely to remain in the ‘poor’ category on Saturday, according to the Air Quality Early Warning System. “Long range transported dust” on account of dust-raising winds could impact air quality over the NCR, Rajasthan and Gujarat, the forecast said.