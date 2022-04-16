Delhi weather: After brief respite, mercury may hit 40 degrees today

The maximum temperature in Delhi is likely to hit 40 degrees Celsius on Saturday after a few days of short-lived relief.

The maximum temperature at the Safdarjung weather station remained below the 40-degree mark from April 13 to 15 on account of a western disturbance that brought cloudy conditions and winds. On Friday, the maximum temperature settled at 38.7 degrees Celsius, two degrees above the normal. The minimum temperature recorded over the past 24 hours was 22 degrees Celsius, which is close to the normal. At 8.30 am Saturday, the temperature was 26.2 degrees and the relative humidity was 60%.

On Friday, the maximum temperature reached 40 degrees at some weather stations in Delhi-NCR. At the Ridge, it stood at 40.3 degrees, while it was even higher at Najafgarh at 41.3 degrees. The maximum temperature was 41.4 degrees in Gurgaon.

Clear skies are on the forecast for Delhi over the weekend. The maximum temperature could rise further to around 41 degrees on Sunday, and then to 42 degrees Celsius on April 18 and 19. The minimum temperature over the next six days is likely to range from 22 to 25 degrees Celsius. The ‘normal’ maximum temperature, which is calculated as a long period average, from April 16 to 20 is 37 degrees Celsius. The ‘normal’ minimum temperature for the same period is 21.8 degrees Celsius.

Heatwave conditions remain on the forecast for April 18 and 19 at the Safdarjung weather observatory, which provides a marker for the city. Another western disturbance is likely to affect northwest India from April 19 onwards, bringing scattered rainfall to the western Himalayan region and the adjoining plains on April 21 and 22. For Delhi, strong winds and cloudy conditions are on the forecast from April 20 to 22.

During the next three days, the maximum temperature over northwest and central India is likely to rise by two to four degrees, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Heatwave conditions are very likely over isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Rajasthan from April 16 to 19, the forecast indicates.