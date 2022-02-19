Delhi weather: Maximum temperature likely to be 28°C, strong winds on forecast

The national capital has been witnessing warmer days, as the maximum temperature settled at around four degrees above the normal on Friday. The maximum temperature recorded on Friday was 28.4 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature recorded early on Saturday was 10.8 degrees Celsius.

On Saturday, the maximum temperature is likely to be 28 degrees, and strong winds are on the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) forecast for the day. At 8.30 am, the temperature was 12.6 degrees, and the relative humidity was 90%.

For the upcoming week, the IMD has predicted the possibility of rain or thunderstorms on February 25.

Meanwhile, the AQI recorded on Friday was 252, in the ‘poor’ category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board. The air quality is likely to be in the ‘moderate’ category on Saturday and Sunday, going by the Air Quality Early Warning System forecast.

Most restrictions that were imposed to curb air pollution have been lifted, including the ban on use of diesel generator sets. A total of 40 flying squads constituted by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) have been inspecting construction and demolition sites, air pollution hotspots and industrial units in the National Capital Region for compliance with norms to control pollution.

Since December, when the teams were constituted, a total of 4,890 sites have been inspected and 407 units were issued closure notices. Out of these, 187 units were allowed to resume operations after levying environmental compensation, according to a communication from the CAQM.

Of the units to which closure notices were issued, 94 were in Delhi, while the others were in the NCR districts of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

The CAQM has directed State Pollution Control Boards to ensure that large construction sites are adhering to norms to mitigate pollution from dust.