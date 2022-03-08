IMD predicts rise in maximum temperatures in Delhi over next six days

The national capital has been seeing an increase in the day-time temperature, with the maximum temperature hitting 30.6 degrees Celsius on Monday, two degrees above the normal.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a further rise in maximum temperatures over the next six days. It is likely to climb up to about 32 degrees Celsius on March 13, and further to 34 degrees Celsius by March 14.

The maximum temperature on Tuesday is also likely to settle at 30 degrees, IMD said.

This month, till Monday, the maximum temperature had remained below 30 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature recorded early on Tuesday was 13.6 degrees Celsius. It is also likely to increase to around 17 degrees Celsius by March 14, the IMD forecast has indicated. The minimum temperature, for the first seven days of the month, has remained below 16 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, partly cloudy skies are on the forecast for Tuesday, while a relative humidity of 89 per cent was recorded at 8.30 am. The temperature at 8.30 am was 16.6 degrees Celsius.

The rest of the week is likely to remain dry. Though a western disturbance is set to affect the Western Himalayan Region from tonight, rainfall is no longer on the forecast for Delhi.

The air quality on Monday was in the ‘poor’ category with an AQI of 237. It has deteriorated from the ‘moderate’ category the previous day. The maximum temperature and wind speed are likely to increase gradually over the next three days (March 8 to 10), and the AQI is likely to improve, but will remain in the ‘moderate’ or lower end of the ‘poor’ category, according to an update issued on Monday by the SAFAR forecasting system. Dry conditions favour the resuspension of dust generated by vehicular movement, the forecast noted.