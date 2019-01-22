Delhi weather today: As rains lash NCR, AQI falls to ‘moderate’

The rains, isolated thunderstorms and wind in Delhi has brought the air quality down to ‘moderate’ on Tuesday, while Faridabad, Gurugram and Noida are witnessing ‘unhealthy’ levels.

Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 78, Ghaziabad was 78, Greater Noida was 74, Shri Aurobindo Marg was 89, Vikas Sadan in Gurugram was 73 and Noida was 140. The area around the US Embassy recorded an AQI of 42 which falls in the ‘good’ category. An AQI between 0-50 is ‘good’, 51-100 ‘moderate’ and 101-150 ‘unhealthy’.

The IMD has predicted that the national capital region (NCR) will see cloudy skies with moderate rain through the day, with the possibility of gusty winds and even hailstorms. The temperature at 8.00 am was 14 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature is expected to touch 20 degrees Celsius.

According to news agency ANI, at least 15 trains were delayed on Tuesday morning as fog caused low visibility.

Delhi NCR is expected to witness these weather conditions through the week, including on January 26 (Republic Day).

On Monday, the minimum temperature was 11.5 degrees Celsius while the maximum was 22.6 degrees Celsius.