Rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR, temperature likely to drop

Delhi NCR Weather Forecast Today: Rain lashed parts of Delhi-NCR early Wednesday morning leading to a slight dip in the minimum temperature. At 9:30 am, the minimum and maximum temperatures recorded at 12 and 19 degrees Celsius, respectively.

On Tuesday also, Delhi received light rains but the minimum temperature was recorded at 11.6 degrees Celsius, four notches above the normal. The maximum temperature settled at 19 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said scattered to fairly widespread rain is likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh and isolated places in Rajasthan till Thursday.

