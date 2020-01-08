Follow Us:
Wednesday, January 08, 2020

Rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR, temperature likely to drop

Delhi NCR Weather Forecast, Temperature Today Update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said scattered to fairly widespread rain is likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh and isolated places in Rajasthan till Thursday.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 8, 2020 10:19:48 am
On Tuesday also, Delhi received light rains but the minimum temperature was recorded at 11.6 degrees Celsius. (ANI)

Delhi NCR Weather Forecast Today: Rain lashed parts of Delhi-NCR early Wednesday morning leading to a slight dip in the minimum temperature. At 9:30 am, the minimum and maximum temperatures recorded at 12 and 19 degrees Celsius, respectively.

On Tuesday also, Delhi received light rains but the minimum temperature was recorded at 11.6 degrees Celsius, four notches above the normal. The maximum temperature settled at 19 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year.

