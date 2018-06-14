North India Haze LIVE UPDATES: No construction work till Sunday as air quality remains ‘severe’ in Delhi

Delhi weather: People are advised to remain indoors as the current situation is likely to cause discomfort or breathing difficulties. (Express Photo/File) Delhi weather: People are advised to remain indoors as the current situation is likely to cause discomfort or breathing difficulties. (Express Photo/File)

In wake of the poor air quality in New Delhi due to incessant dust storms in western India, the state government on Thursday directed to put on hold all construction work till Sunday. For the third straight day on Thursday, the capital city recorded ‘severe’ levels of pollution. Dusty conditions, which are likely to continue through the weekend, also impacted visibility in Delhi-NCR. PM10 levels were at 796 at 8.30 this morning, reported news agency PTI. People have been advised to remain indoors as the current situation is likely to cause discomfort or breathing difficulties. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has directed construction companies, municipal corporations and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee to ensure water sprinkling to help reduce local dust.

The city, meanwhile, continues to reel under the scorching heat. The temperature this morning was 33 degrees Celsius, five notches above the season’s average. It is likely to peak at 41 degrees. On Wednesday, the minimum temperature was 34 degrees while the maximum was 41.2 degrees Celsius.