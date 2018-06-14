North India Haze LIVE UPDATES: No construction work till Sunday as air quality remains ‘severe’ in Delhi

Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
North India Haze LIVE UPDATES: The city continues to reel under the scorching heat. The temperature this morning was 33 degrees Celsius, five notches above the season's average. It is likely to peak at 41 degrees. Track the latest news here.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 14, 2018 7:40:27 pm
Delhi weather LIVE UPDATES: Bad news, air quality remains 'severe'; expect dusty conditions today Delhi weather: People are advised to remain indoors as the current situation is likely to cause discomfort or breathing difficulties. (Express Photo/File)

In wake of the poor air quality in New Delhi due to incessant dust storms in western India, the state government on Thursday directed to put on hold all construction work till Sunday. For the third straight day on Thursday, the capital city recorded ‘severe’ levels of pollution. Dusty conditions, which are likely to continue through the weekend, also impacted visibility in Delhi-NCR. PM10 levels were at 796 at 8.30 this morning, reported news agency PTI. People have been advised to remain indoors as the current situation is likely to cause discomfort or breathing difficulties. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has directed construction companies, municipal corporations and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee to ensure water sprinkling to help reduce local dust.

Also read | Dust storm woes: Expect ‘severe’ air quality to continue

The city, meanwhile, continues to reel under the scorching heat. The temperature this morning was 33 degrees Celsius, five notches above the season’s average. It is likely to peak at 41 degrees. On Wednesday, the minimum temperature was 34 degrees while the maximum was 41.2 degrees Celsius.

Live Blog

For the third straight day, New Delhi is witnessing 'severe' levels of pollution. Follow the latest news on the weather here.

19:40 (IST) 14 Jun 2018
Dust storm is likely to continue for the next 2 days

Dust storm is likely to continue over Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and West Uttar Pradesh during the next 48 hours with the wind speed reaching 2,5­35 kmph. Though, the density of dust loading is likely to decrease from tomorrow evening, with the likeliness of thundershowers over parts of northwest India.

19:04 (IST) 14 Jun 2018
Thunderstorm with gusty winds likely in most north Indian states

According to IMD's latest weather update, thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds and lightning is very likely at isolated places over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Tamil Nadu.

18:54 (IST) 14 Jun 2018
Punjab sizzles under dry and warm weather conditions

Punjab has been witnessing dry and warm weather conditions for the last few days. Additionally, the city has been enveloped under a layer of dusty winds and obscured the sky for the last two days. Under the influence of constant dry weather, the temperatures have also started showing a rising trend, as per private weather agency Skymet Weather.

17:11 (IST) 14 Jun 2018
Death toll in UP storm rises to 15

Meanwhile, the number of people killed in the UP storm has increased to 15. "Fifteen people were killed in dust storm (since yesterday). Six died in Sitapur, three each in Gonda and Kaushambi and one each in Faizabad, Hardoi and Chitrakoot," an official spokesperson said, as quoted by PTI. "Besides, 17 people were injured in Sitapur and 11 in Faizabad," he added.

16:54 (IST) 14 Jun 2018
Afforestation drive from July-September

Baijal also said that a three-month afforestation drive will be held from July 15 across the national capital. "Massive afforestation drive from 15 July-15 Sept. across Delhi will be undertaken. Residents' participation is welcome. Information about procurement of saplings, identified areas for plantation activities etc. can be obtained from Forest Deptt, GNCTD. Green Delhi our common goal," he tweeted.

16:52 (IST) 14 Jun 2018
More monitoring by agencies: LG

Delhi LG Anil Baijal tweeted, "Held an emergency meeting in view of severe dust pollution in Delhi with Hon Min @ImranHussaain and officials. Emergency measures like stoppage of all civil construction activities till 17th June. More monitoring by agencies like NHAI, DMRC, MCDs, PWD & NBCC etc. for ensuring compliance."

16:15 (IST) 14 Jun 2018
No construction work till Sunday

At the meeting with the Environment Pollution Control Authority, the LG and Delhi government officials, it was decided that all construction work will be put on hold till Sunday. Also, all agencies must indulge in water sprinkling across the state. Those present in the meeting also decided to ensure better implementation and evaluation of tree-planting efforts this monsoon season. 

15:46 (IST) 14 Jun 2018
Pollution control board, municipal corporations on alert

According to the Environment Ministry, dusty conditions are likely to prevail for the next three days. It has alerted construction agencies, municipal corporations and Delhi Pollution Control Committee to ensure water sprinkling.

15:24 (IST) 14 Jun 2018
LG calls for meeting to discuss pollution crisis

Delhi Food and Supplies Minister Imran Hussain said the LG has called for a meeting to discuss the pollution issue at 3 pm. "I have also called for a meeting on the environment issue in Delhi in my office at 3:00 pm but hon'ble @LtGovDelhi has also called for a meeting on the same issue, same time i.e 3:00 pm, in his office. I am going to attend the said meeting at the LG's office," he tweeted.

15:18 (IST) 14 Jun 2018

A view of SAS Nagar in Punjab on Thursday. (Express photo/Jasbir Malhi)

13:23 (IST) 14 Jun 2018
Air India flight to Chandigarh diverted to IGI

An Air India flight from Mumbai to Chandigarh has been diverted to Delhi's IGI airport due to poor visibility in Chandigarh. Flights to and from Chandigarh were cancelled this morning and operations are likely to be cancelled through the day as Chandigarh battled with low visibility. Deepesh Joshi told The Indian Express, “The visibility is very low at the airport currently. The required visibilty is around 2400 meters due to ongoing runway upgradation and the present visibility is less then 1,000 metres." 

(Express Photo)

12:42 (IST) 14 Jun 2018
Floods in Kerala: 3 feared dead after landslide in Kozhikode

There are massive floods in Kerala's Kozhikode. At least three people are feared dead, and several trapped after a landslide due to heavy rainfall. Search and rescue operations are underway. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has taken stock of the situation. Read in Malayalam.

11:46 (IST) 14 Jun 2018
Heavy rains along west coast, northeast

From the South, as the monsoon gradually progresses, heavy rain is likely in Kerala, coastal and south interior Karnataka, Assam, Meghalaya, West Bengal, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura. Sea conditions along the west coast are likely to be rough and fishermen have been advised against venturing out to sea.

11:40 (IST) 14 Jun 2018
Tripura floods: CM asks Centre to deploy Army, NDRF

Meanwhile, Tripura is witnessing floods due to incessant rainfall. Regions including Unakoti (Kailashahar) South Tripura, Dhalai, North Tripura, Khowai and Gomati District are critical. Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has approached the Centre seeking immediate assistance from the Army and NDRF to conduct rescue operations along with local officials. The Centre has offered support to the state. Read the full report here.

11:35 (IST) 14 Jun 2018
In UP, dust storms kill at least 7

In Uttar Pradesh, at least seven people have died in the last 24 hours due to the dust storms. Over 20 others have been injured, 11 in Faizabad and 10 in Sitapur. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to extend aid to those injured, and has announced compensation to the kin of the deceased.

A dust storm in Meerut on Wednesday (PTI Photo)

11:30 (IST) 14 Jun 2018
Chandigarh cancels all flights due to poor visibility

There is low visibility in cities across North India, which includes Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi, the plains of Uttarakhand and western Uttar Pradesh. This has affected flight operations, particularly in smaller cities. In fact, Chandigarh airport has cancelled all flights due to this.

11:15 (IST) 14 Jun 2018
AQI numbers in Delhi-NCR

Here's a look at the Air Quality Index in Delhi NCR. These figures are from Wednesday.

11:13 (IST) 14 Jun 2018
Delhi's dusty conditions to continue through the weekend

Since Tuesday, the national capital has been witnessing hazy and dusty conditions, causing "severe" air pollution. This is due to a storm, which originated in Rajasthan, and has extended all the way till western Uttar Pradesh. Weather agencies have predicted that these conditions will extend through the weekend. Follow our LIVE blog through the day as we bring you the latest news and updates.

Visibility is low around India Gate in New Delhi. (PTI Photo/File)

Dust storms in western India, particularly in Rajasthan, have caused low visibility, dusty conditions and "severe" air pollution in New Delhi. The storms have increased coarser particles in the air, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

On Wednesday, the national capital was hazy and dusty as air quality fell due to an increase in PM 10 and PM 2.5 levels in the air. PM 2.5 levels were around 157 micrograms per cubic metre, while PM 10 levels were recorded at 797 micrograms per cubic metre at Delhi's R K Nagar.

