Delhi weather: Light rainfall, strong winds likely today

Light rainfall and strong winds of around 30 to 40 kmph are on the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast for Delhi on Friday. Cloudy skies, light rainfall or thundershowers are also likely over the weekend in Delhi-NCR.
The maximum temperature is likely to be around 34 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature recorded on Thursday was 31.9 degrees Celsius, three degrees below the long period average. On Thursday, the weather observatories in the city recorded only traces of rain or very light rainfall.
Western disturbance
A western disturbance has been affecting parts of northwest India. A well-marked low-pressure area also lies over Saurashtra and the adjoining Northeast Arabian Sea. The monsoon trough, a low-pressure area associated with the monsoon, is active and lies south of its normal position, according to the IMD. However, it is likely to be active and will oscillate around its normal position for the next five days.
The IMD’s extended range forecast issued on Thursday for the week from August 18 to 24 said that the monsoon trough is likely to be north of its normal position during the first half of the week. Widespread rainfall is likely over Northwest India between August 18 and 24, and rainfall activity is likely to be normal to above normal over the week.
Scattered or fairly widespread rainfall along with isolated heavy rainfall activity is likely over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand from Aug 12 to 16. With heavy rainfall in these States on Thursday as well, the Central Water Commission issued a flood alert for Friday for the Yamuna at the Old Railway Bridge in Delhi, warning that the river could breach the ‘danger’ mark of 205.33 metres.
At 8 am on Friday, the level at the bridge was 203.86 metres and was set to rise to around 204.8 metres by 12 pm, crossing the ‘warning’ level of 204.5 metres.
