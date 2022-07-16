Delhi weather: Light rainfall, strong winds likely today

Light rainfall, thunderstorms in a few places, and strong winds of 30 to 40 kmph are on the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast for Delhi on Saturday.

The maximum temperature is likely to be around 38 degrees Celsius, close to the 38.6 degrees recorded on Friday. The maximum temperature recorded on Friday was four degrees above the normal for this time of the year. The minimum temperature on Saturday also settled a degree above normal, standing at 28.3 degrees Celsius.

Although ‘moderate’ rainfall was initially on the IMD forecast for Friday, most weather stations in the city recorded no rainfall on the day. The Safdarjung weather observatory, the city’s base station, remained dry. The only weather station that recorded some rainfall on Friday was the one at Jafarpur in South West Delhi, which recorded 1 mm of rain.

At 8.30 am on Saturday, the relative humidity in Delhi was 72 per cent and the temperature was 31.6 degrees Celsius.

Cloudy skies and very light rainfall are on the forecast for Delhi on Sunday as well. Very light or light rainfall could persist from July 19 to 22, the IMD’s seven-day forecast indicates. The maximum temperature is likely to remain above 35 degrees Celsius for the next six days.

The IMD’s extended range forecast issued on Thursday for the two weeks till July 27 said that scattered to fairly widespread light or moderate rainfall is likely over Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan on most days from July 14 to 20. For the following week, from July 21 to 27, the rainfall over northwest India is likely to be above normal, the forecast indicates.

Delhi has had a string of ‘satisfactory’ air quality days over the past week. From July 10 onwards, the air quality index (AQI) has remained in the ‘satisfactory’ category, between 51 and 100. On Friday, the AQI was 79.