Delhi weather: Light rainfall likely today, says IMD

Another thunderstorm that hit Delhi-NCR at around 11 pm on Monday night, the second in the day, kept the temperature low last night. The minimum temperature recorded early on Tuesday was 18.9 degrees Celsius, eight degrees below normal for this time of the year.

Cloudy skies, light rainfall, and strong winds of around 30 to 40 kmph are on the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast for Delhi on Tuesday. The maximum temperature could settle at 35 degrees Celsius. The temperature at 8.30 am on Tuesday was 24.6 degrees Celsius, while the relative humidity at the same time was 77%. On Monday, the lowest minimum temperature for the plains in the country was recorded at the Delhi Ridge weather observatory – 15.2 degrees Celsius.

Between 8.30 am on Monday and 8.30 am on Tuesday, the Safdarjung weather observatory recorded 14.6 mm of rainfall. Much of this (10.5 mm) was seen between 11.30 pm and 2.30 am last night.

The weather stations at Palam and Lodhi Road recorded around 16 mm of rainfall till 8.30 am on Tuesday, while the observatory at Aya Nagar recorded the highest amount of 18.6 mm.

A western disturbance lies over north Pakistan and the neighbourhood, bringing rainfall. Scattered rainfall is likely over Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh over the next 24 hours, according to an IMD bulletin issued on Tuesday morning. Isolated instances of hailstorm are likely over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, the forecast indicates. The IMD had said in an update on Monday that the wet spell over northwest India seen on May 23 was likely to decrease in intensity and distribution after that.

While there is unlikely to be any significant change in maximum temperatures over northwest India during the next 24 hours, it could increase by two to four degrees subsequently, going by the forecast.

On Monday, rainfall brought an improvement in the AQI, which was 136, in the ‘moderate’ category. It had been in the ‘poor’ category with a figure of 203 the previous day.