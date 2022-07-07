Delhi weather: Light rainfall likely today, says IMD

Light rainfall is likely in Delhi on Thursday, going by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast.

The maximum temperature could be around 37 degrees Celsius. After a warm and sultry day on Wednesday, when the maximum temperature settled at 38.6 degrees Celsius, there was no respite at night. The minimum temperature recorded early on Thursday was 30 degrees Celsius, two degrees above the normal for this time of the year.

In an update issued on Wednesday, the IMD said that the maximum humidity recorded over the past 24 hours was as high as 83%. Relative humidity at 8.30 am on Thursday was 75%.

While the IMD initially had heavy rainfall on the forecast for Wednesday and had even issued an ‘orange’ alert for the day, it was later updated to light rainfall. Most weather stations in the city remained dry on the day. The weather observatory at the Ridge recorded traces of rainfall, while the weather station in Mayur Vihar recorded around 2 mm.

The IMD said on Wednesday that active monsoon conditions are likely over northwest India from July 7 onwards. A bulletin issued early on Thursday indicated that isolated or scattered rainfall activity is likely over Delhi, Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and western Uttar Pradesh in the next 24 hours.

The intensity of rainfall in Delhi could increase to moderate rain by July 9, according to the forecast for the city. The maximum temperature is likely to fall by a few notches to 33 degrees Celsius on July 9. The minimum temperature is likely to be around 27 or 28 degrees Celsius over the next six days.