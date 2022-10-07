scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 07, 2022

Delhi weather: City wakes up to light showers, rain may continue on weekend

Strong winds and light rain in some parts of NCR on Thursday also helped improve the air quality

Moderate rain is also expected on Saturday and Sunday, the IMD said. (Express File Photo)

Delhiites woke up to light showers in different parts of the city on Friday morning and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts that the national capital will see similar spells of rain throughout the weekend.

According to IMD, the maximum temperature is expected to settle at around 30 degree Celsius, four degrees below normal. Owing to the overcast sky, the morning temperature was a degree above normal at 23.2 degree Celsius.

The rain during this time of the year is caused by the Western disturbance and a low pressure system over Madhya Pradesh that has brought moisture-laden winds to the city from the East.

The temperature on Saturday and Sunday is expected to settle at around 28 degree Celsius. Moderate rain is also expected through the weekend and Monday may see light showers, the IMD said.

Rainfall between 2.5 mm and 15.5 mm is considered to be light, while that between 15.6 mm and 64.5 mm is considered moderate.

More news from the city |Big B to DDLJ — meet the team giving Delhi Police a pop makeover

AQI improves

Strong winds and light rain in some parts of NCR on Thursday helped improve the air quality, with the AQI value rising from 211 (poor) on Wednesday to 79 (satisfactory) on Thursday.

While the AQI at India Gate was 35 (good), it was 65 (satisfactory) at ITO, 53 (satisfactory) at Dwarka and 41 (good) at RK Puram.

First published on: 07-10-2022 at 08:04:20 am
