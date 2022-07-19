Delhi weather: Light rain and thunderstorms likely in a few places, says IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast for Delhi said that the city could receive light rain or see thunderstorms in a few places Tuesday.

It’s likely to be another warm day when the maximum temperature could be around 37 degrees Celsius. Over the past 24 hours, both the maximum and minimum temperatures have remained above normal at the Safdarjung weather observatory.

The relative humidity was high even at 8.30 am on Tuesday, when it stood at 79 per cent.

The maximum temperature on Monday was 38.2 degrees Celsius, three degrees above the long period average, while the minimum temperature early on Tuesday was 29.2 degrees Celsius, two degrees above the long period average.

The maximum temperature hit 39.2 degrees Celsius in Southwest Delhi’s Najafgarh on Monday, the highest in the city on the day.

The Safdarjung weather station recorded no rainfall on Monday. The intensity of rainfall is set to increase from Wednesday onwards, when ‘moderate’ rainfall is in the forecast. The rainfall could also bring the maximum temperature down to around 32 degrees Celsius by Thursday.

Moderate rainfall is also on the forecast for Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and light rainfall is a possibility on Sunday and Monday.

An IMD bulletin issued Tuesday morning said that the monsoon trough has shifted slightly northwards and is likely to continue to shift further northwards, towards its normal position in the next two days.

The northward movement of the trough is likely to bring rainfall to parts of northwest India. The monsoon trough, a feature of the southwest monsoon, is a low-pressure area that extends from Pakistan to the Bay of Bengal.

The IMD said in an update on Monday that rainfall activity over northwest India is likely to increase from July 19 onwards.

Meanwhile, the air quality in Delhi remained in the ‘satisfactory’ category on Monday for the ninth day in a row. The Air Quality Index (AQI) was 92.