Delhi weather: Light rain, strong winds likely in parts of NCR today

Light rainfall, strong winds and a dust storm or thunderstorm could occur over parts of south and southeast Delhi, and parts of the NCR, including Gurgaon, Faridabad and Manesar, on Saturday morning, according to an India Meteorological Department (IMD) update at around 9 am, issued for the subsequent two hours.

The maximum temperature on Saturday could fall below 40 degrees Celsius and settle at 39 degrees, going by the IMD forecast. Dust storms or thunderstorms remain on the forecast for Saturday, after parts of Delhi witnessed strong winds, rainfall and lightning on Friday evening. In the past 24 hours, the Safdarjung weather station recorded 0.8 mm of rainfall, while the weather station at Palam recorded 2.4 mm. The weather observatory at Aya Nagar recorded 3.3 mm of rainfall, while the one at Lodhi Road registered 1.5 mm.

The wet spell is induced by a western disturbance affecting northwest India. In addition to cloudy skies and rainfall in Delhi from May 22 to 24, rainfall and thunderstorms are also on the forecast for the western Himalayan region over the next five days. Isolated instances of hailstorm are likely over Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh on May 23. The maximum temperature over northwest India is likely to fall by three to five degrees over the next three days, according to an IMD bulletin issued on Saturday morning.

The minimum temperature recorded early on Saturday at the Safdarjung weather station was 29.8 degrees Celsius, three degrees above the normal.

On Friday, the AQI recorded in Delhi was 266, in the ‘poor’ category. The air quality is likely to remain in the ‘poor’ category on Saturday, according to the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi. Strong winds on May 21 and 22 that can raise dust over the NCR, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh, could affect air quality, going by the forecast issued on Friday.

With the wind and dust, PM10 levels were high in parts of Delhi on Friday evening. At the Anand Vihar monitoring station, the PM10 level increased to 889 µg/m3 at 8 pm on Friday, when the 24-hour standard is 100 µg/m3.