Delhi weather: Light rain, strong winds likely in capital tomorrow

Light rain and strong winds are forecast in Delhi on Monday which may cause a slight dip in temperatures, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Under the influence of a fresh Western Disturbance, the city may see a partly cloudy sky and thunder and lightning on Sunday, IMD officials said. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 39 degrees.

“Very light showers or thunderstorms” and strong winds of around 40kmph are forecast on Monday and Tuesday with daytime temperature expected to dip to 37 degrees by Tuesday.

The IMD has forecast that light showers or thunderstorms may continue on Wednesday and Thursday, however, mercury is expected to rise to a maximum of 39 degrees Celsius.

So far this month, the city has received 144.8 mm of rainfall, which is likely to make this May the wettest since May 2008 when a total of 165mm of rain was recorded in the capital.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) was moderate on Sunday morning with a reading of 102. It is forecast to remain in the moderate category on Monday, as per the Centre’s Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi.