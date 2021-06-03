Delhi weather: Light rain likely today, mercury to touch 41 degrees next week

The IMD has forecast that mercury will be 41 degrees Celsius on Monday and Tuesday before falling to 37 degrees by Thursday.

Light rain is forecast in Delhi on Thursday with the mercury expected to rise to a maximum of 38 degrees Celsius, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The city recorded a minimum temperature of 24.4 degrees Celsius in the early hours of Thursday, a significant jump from 17.6 degrees recorded on Tuesday after rain lashed the city.

The maximum temperature was 36.6 degrees Celsius on Wednesday and is forecast to rise to 41 degrees Celsius next week, the IMD forecast states.

A partly-cloudy sky would persist till Monday, following which strong winds of about 30kmph are expected during the day time until Wednesday, the forecast adds.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) was moderate with a reading of 118 on Thursday morning.

Concentration of dust in the air could rise due to strong surface winds however the AQI is likely to remain in moderate category till Monday, as per the Centre’s Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi.