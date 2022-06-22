Delhi weather today: Light rain likely in several parts of the city, says IMD

With rains seen in parts of Delhi over the past four days, temperatures continue to be recorded well below normal.

On Wednesday, the minimum temperature, which is recorded early in the morning, was 24.3 degrees Celsius, four degrees below normal. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials, the maximum temperature will settle at around 36 degrees Celsius, three degrees below the expected level at this time of the year.

Light rain is also likely in several parts of the city.

Delhi district-level rainfall data

The IMD forecast says that rain is not expected for the coming 4-5 days and by the weekend, the temperatures will be back up to around 39 degrees Celsius. The lull, however, is expected to be short-lived, as the monsoon is expected to hit the city between June 27-30.

Rainfall data collected between June 1 and June 21 shows that Delhi and Uttar Pradesh are the only two states in the country where rains are more than 60% deficient, falling in the Large Deficient category. Fifteen states come under the deficient category, with a deficit of up to 59%. This includes Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra and Gujarat.

Rainfall state-wise across India

In Delhi, only the east zone has got excess rainfall, while the other zones are either in the Deficient or the Large Deficient categories.