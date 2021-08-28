Delhi weather: Light rain expected today, overcast conditions to prevail

Delhi is expected to receive light rain while overcast conditions are likely to prevail throughout the day, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday.

The maximum temperature is likely to be 35 degrees Celsius, while the minimum will be 27 degrees Celsius. Rains are expected to continue till September 3, with a possibility of thundershowers on September 2 and 3, IMD predicts.

Relative humidity at 8.30 am on Saturday stood at 73%. The temperature at the same time was 30.6 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature recorded on Friday was 36 degrees Celsius. Over the next seven days, the maximum temperature is likely to range between 33 and 35 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature could range from 25 degrees Celsius to 27 degrees Celsius.

The IMD said in an update on Friday that light to moderate scattered rainfall is likely over Northwest India from August 28 onwards, with the western end of the monsoon trough (a monsoon-related low-pressure area) likely to shift southwards from its position near the foothills of the Himalayas.

Between June 1 to August 27, Delhi has recorded 512.1 mm of rainfall against a long-period average of 453 mm this monsoon season. While North Delhi registered “large excess” (94% above the normal average) of rainfall this season, New Delhi, Central Delhi, Northwest Delhi and Southwest Delhi have seen “excess” rainfall. West Delhi, East Delhi and Northeast Delhi have witnessed deficit rainfall so far and South Delhi has seen normal levels.