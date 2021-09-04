Delhi weather: Light rain expected today, says IMD

Delhi is expected to receive light rain today, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The maximum temperature is likely to be 33 degrees Celsius while the minimum is likely to settle at 26 degrees Celsius.

Relative humidity stood at 88% while the temperature was 27.2 degree Celsius at 8.30 am on Saturday. Rainfall is expected every day from September 6 to September 10. Thundershowers are a possibility on September 9 and 10.

The IMD had said in an update on Friday that rainfall activity is likely to increase over Northwest India from September 6 onwards. The western end of the monsoon trough, which is an elongated low-pressure area between the Northwestern part of the country and the Bay of Bengal, lies south of its normal position and is likely to move northwards till September 6, the IMD update read. The position of the trough, a feature of the monsoon, can determine rainfall activity.

In 24 hours from 8.30 am on Friday, the Safdarjung observatory of the IMD, which provides representative data for the city, recorded 0.7 mm of rainfall. Rainfall of around 0.2 mm was recorded in the early hours of Saturday. The highest amount was recorded at the Ridge weather station — 1.2 mm. While the observatory at Palam logged 0.9 mm of rain, Lodi Road recorded 0.5 mm.

Over the next seven days, the maximum temperature is likely to range between 32 degrees Celsius and 35 degrees Celsius, with the minimum ranging from 25 degrees Celsius to 27 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature recorded on Friday was 34.5 degrees Celsius.