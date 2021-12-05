Delhi: IMD predicts light rain in evening, AQI to remain in ‘very poor’ category

Cloudy skies, light rain and thundershowers are on the radar for Delhi on Sunday evening, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said.

Meanwhile, the air quality index (AQI) is likely to be in the lower end of the ‘very poor’ category on Sunday, going by the Air Quality Early Warning System’s forecast. It is “likely to improve and reach the poor category” on Monday, the forecast informed. The AQI is likely to remain in the ‘poor’ category on Tuesday as well. AQI between 201 and 300 is considered ‘poor’, while AQI in the 301-400 range is considered ‘very poor’.

Follow Live Updates | Delhi Live News: 15 suspected Omicron patients admitted to Delhi’s LNJP hospital

The minimum temperature on Sunday is likely to be 11 degree Celsius, and the maximum temperature could settle at around 25 degree Celsius. The minimum temperature recorded over the past 24 hours was 11.4 degree Celsius, two degrees above the normal for this time of the year.

Foggy conditions are likely to persist over the rest of the week, the IMD forecast indicates. The minimum temperature over the next six days could range between 9 degree Celsius and 11 degree Celsius.

On Saturday, the 24-hour average AQI for Delhi was 362, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The AQI as a 24-hour average remained in the ‘severe’ category at the Anand Vihar monitoring station on Sunday morning, going by data from the CPCB. Most other monitoring stations recorded AQI in the ‘very poor’ or ‘poor’ categories. At Mandir Marg, the AQI stood at 212, while at RK Puram, it was 315, and Jahangirpuri 366. At Chandni Chowk,too, the AQI stood in the ‘very poor’ category – 322. The monitoring stations at Wazirpur, Rohini, Bawana, Punjabi Bagh, Mundka, and Vivek Vihar also recorded average AQI in the ‘very poor’ category on Sunday morning.