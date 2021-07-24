Delhi weather: Light rain, cloudy skies likely today

Delhi has received 249.6 mm of rain between June 1 and July 23. (Express Photo: Abhinav Saha)

Delhi may see short spells of rain with overcast conditions likely to prevail over the national capital on Saturday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) also predicts thunderstorms over the next two days.

At 7:12 am, the IMD had said on Twitter, “Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of North Delhi, South-West Delhi, South Delhi , NCR (Faridabad, Ballabhgarh) during next 2 hours.”

Delhiites can expect thunderstorms and light to moderate rains in the coming week as well. According to the IMD’s forecast, there are chances of thunderstorms on Monday and Tuesday, followed by moderate rain in the days to follow.

Delhi’s monsoon rainfall deficit has been wiped out by the rain in the last few days. Currently, it stands at an excess of 19 per cent. The city has experienced 249.6 mm of rain between June 1 and July 23. It generally experiences 209 mm for this period.

The relative humidity on Saturday morning stood at 83 per cent. The maximum temperature was recorded at 34.8 degree Celsius and the minimum temperature is likely to be 27.3 degree Celsius.