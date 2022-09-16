Delhi weather: Light rain and thundershowers likely today, says IMD

Light intensity rainfall is likely in parts of Delhi, including the India Gate area, Lodhi Road, Defence Colony and Lajpat Nagar, over the next two hours, according to an India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast issued at 9 am.

Light rain and thundershowers are on the forecast for Delhi-NCR on Friday, with parts of the city waking up to overcast skies.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle at around 32 degrees Celsius on Friday. Light rainfall and strong winds on Thursday brought the minimum temperature down early on Friday. The minimum temperature was 22.5 degrees Celsius, three degrees below the normal for this time of the year.

Over the past 24 hours, weather stations in the city recorded light to moderate rainfall. The Safdarjung weather station recorded 4.1 mm of rainfall, while the Ridge recorded 12 mm and Palam recorded 4.2 mm. Safdarjung has recorded 35.7 mm of rainfall so far this month, marking a deficit of 78%.

On Saturday, overcast skies in the evening or night along with the possibility of rain or thundershowers, and a squall or hail are on the forecast for Delhi.

Thereafter, the city is likely to remain dry from September 18 to 22, the IMD’s seven-day forecast indicates. The maximum temperature is likely to remain at around 31 or 32 degrees Celsius over the next six days. From September 22 to 28, a western disturbance and its interaction with monsoonal winds could bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over northwest India, and rainfall is likely to be above normal over northwest India during the week, according to the IMD’s extended range forecast.

A western disturbance is affecting parts of northwest India. A well-marked low-pressure area also lies over parts of Uttar Pradesh and is likely to contribute to rainfall over Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh on September 16 and 17.

Northwest India as a whole has recorded an 8% deficit in rainfall from June 1 to September 14.