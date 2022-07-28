Delhi weather: Light to moderate rainfall likely today, says IMD

July 28, 2022 12:08:32 pm
Light to moderate rainfall is likely in Delhi on Thursday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
The maximum temperature is likely to settle at around 33 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature recorded on Wednesday was 34.6 degrees Celsius, which is around the normal for this time of the year. The minimum temperature recorded early on Thursday was 26.7 degrees Celsius, a degree below the normal. At 8.30 am on Thursday, the temperature was 28.6 degrees Celsius and the relative humidity was 84%.
Moderate rainfall remains on the forecast for Delhi on Friday and Saturday, while light rainfall is likely on Sunday. Light to moderate thunderstorm activity is likely over isolated places of Delhi, Chandigarh, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan over the next three days, going by an IMD bulletin issued early Thursday morning.
In an update issued on Wednesday, the IMD said that an increase in rainfall activity over north India is likely with a northward shift of the monsoon trough. The trough lies near its normal position and is likely to shift further northwards over the next two to three days, according to the IMD. The monsoon trough now passes through Agra, Prayagraj, Ranchi and Kolkata, the IMD bulletin said Thursday morning. A western disturbance is also likely to affect the Western Himalayan Region from today onwards.
Subscriber Only Stories
Humidity levels remain high in Delhi. The maximum humidity recorded over the past 24 hours was 87%, while the minimum humidity was 65%. The weather stations in the city recorded no rainfall on Wednesday.
So far this month, the Safdarjung weather observatory has recorded 232.8 mm of rainfall, 21% over the normal of 192.6 mm till July 28. Last year, Safdarjung recorded 507.1 mm of rainfall in July, an excess of 141% over a long period average of 210.6 mm for the month.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscriber Reading Now
Most Popular
Bengal school jobs scam: Cash worth Rs 20 crore, gold bars found in another house owned by Arpita Mukherjee
Delhi Confidential: When a BJP MP got miffed after being disallowed from raising an issue in Lok Sabha in his mother tongue
Remove Partha Chatterjee from ministry, party posts: TMC gen secy
SC overrides own 2017 ruling to justify PMLA provision for bailPremium
Latest News
Delhi: Civic services hit, complaints increasing, MCD asks officials to listen to former councillors
UN Security Council condemns attack on peacekeepers in Congo that killed 2 Indians
Shamshera box office Day 5: Ranbir Kapoor’s film continues downward spiral, struggles to hit Rs 40 crore in one week
India maintain 3rd spot in ODI team rankings after series sweep of WI
Mixed messages: Is coffee good or bad for us? It might help, but it doesn’t enhance health
Ranveer Singh’s nude shoot receives support from Kashmir Files’ Vivek Agnihotri: ‘It’s a stupid FIR…’
BJP accuses Congress of ‘demeaning’ President Murmu
Five Chinese nationals detained in Noida; 27 as of July 27, say police
Stone-pelting, rioting in northwest Delhi; 27 held, say police
Delhi: Home Ministry gives nod to delimitation, 250 wards to be carved out for MCD polls
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury refers to President as ‘Rashtrapatni’, BJP demands apology
iPhone 14 is coming, and you’d better start saving for Apple’s 2022 lineup