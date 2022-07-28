scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 28, 2022

Delhi weather: Light to moderate rainfall likely today, says IMD

Light to moderate thunderstorm activity is likely over isolated places of Delhi, Chandigarh, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan over the next three days, the India Meteorological Department has said.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
July 28, 2022 12:08:32 pm
A man covers himself with a polythene sheet as he walks on a road amid monsoon rains, in New Delhi. (PTI)

Light to moderate rainfall is likely in Delhi on Thursday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The maximum temperature is likely to settle at around 33 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature recorded on Wednesday was 34.6 degrees Celsius, which is around the normal for this time of the year. The minimum temperature recorded early on Thursday was 26.7 degrees Celsius, a degree below the normal. At 8.30 am on Thursday, the temperature was 28.6 degrees Celsius and the relative humidity was 84%.

Moderate rainfall remains on the forecast for Delhi on Friday and Saturday, while light rainfall is likely on Sunday. Light to moderate thunderstorm activity is likely over isolated places of Delhi, Chandigarh, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan over the next three days, going by an IMD bulletin issued early Thursday morning.

In an update issued on Wednesday, the IMD said that an increase in rainfall activity over north India is likely with a northward shift of the monsoon trough. The trough lies near its normal position and is likely to shift further northwards over the next two to three days, according to the IMD. The monsoon trough now passes through Agra, Prayagraj, Ranchi and Kolkata, the IMD bulletin said Thursday morning. A western disturbance is also likely to affect the Western Himalayan Region from today onwards.

Humidity levels remain high in Delhi. The maximum humidity recorded over the past 24 hours was 87%, while the minimum humidity was 65%. The weather stations in the city recorded no rainfall on Wednesday.

More from Delhi

So far this month, the Safdarjung weather observatory has recorded 232.8 mm of rainfall, 21% over the normal of 192.6 mm till July 28. Last year, Safdarjung recorded 507.1 mm of rainfall in July, an excess of 141% over a long period average of 210.6 mm for the month.

