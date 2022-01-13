Foggy morning in Delhi, temperature dips 2 degrees below normal

Delhi was enveloped in dense fog on Thursday morning, while the minimum temperature dipped to 5.8 degrees Celsius.

Dense fog was observed at Palam from 4.30 am onwards, with visibility at 50 to 100 metres, according to the India Meteorological Department. At Safdarjung, dense fog with a visibility of around 100 metres was observed from 7 am onwards.

The minimum temperature at the Safdarjung weather observatory over the past 24 hours was 5.8 degrees Celsius, two degrees below normal. At Palam, the minimum temperature was 6.6 degrees Celsius, while it stood at 5.7 degrees Celsius at Lodhi Road. The maximum temperature recorded over the past 24 hours was 18.1 degrees Celsius, two degrees below the normal.

Follow | Latest updates on Delhi

The temperature at 8.30 am on Thursday was 7.8 degrees Celsius. During the day, the minimum temperature is forecasted to be 6 degrees Celsius, while the maximum is likely to be 19 degrees Celsius. The city will likely see dense fog January 15.

The AQI (air quality index) in Delhi was in the ‘moderate’ category at 191 on Wednesday. On Thursday, it is likely to remain in the ‘poor’ category, according to the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi. It is likely to deteriorate to ‘very poor’ over the next two days, according to the forecast. Slow winds and calm conditions are likely to persist till January 18, making the dispersion of pollutants difficult.

At 9 am Thursday, the 24-hour average AQI was 296, falling in the ‘poor’ category, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. The AQI at ITO, Mandir Marg and Lodhi Road also stood in the ‘poor’ category. At Anand Vihar, RK Puram, Karni Singh Shooting Range and Wazirpur, the AQI was in the ‘very poor’ category.