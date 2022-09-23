Delhi weather: IMD issues ‘yellow alert’; traffic disruptions, waterlogging likely today

After rainfall through the night and early Friday morning, overcast skies and moderate rainfall with thundershowers are set to persist in Delhi on Friday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a ‘yellow’ alert for Friday, which is a warning to ‘be prepared’. The impact expected on Friday, according to the IMD, is major traffic disruptions, increased chances of accidents and waterlogging in low-lying areas.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle at around 28 degrees Celsius on Friday, below the normal of 34 degrees Celsius for this time of the year.

Light to moderate rainfall and thundershowers are likely to continue on Saturday, the forecast indicates. A cyclonic circulation lies over northwest Madhya Pradesh and the neighbourhood, according to an IMD update issued Friday morning. A western disturbance also persists, and under the influence of these two systems, the current spell of rainfall over northwest India is likely to continue during the next two days and reduce thereafter, the update said.

Over the past 24 hours, the city has recorded heavy rainfall. The Safdarjung weather station recorded 72 mm of rainfall between 8.30 am on Thursday and 8.30 am on Friday. The highest amount of 22.4 mm at Safdarjung was recorded between 2.30 am and 5.30 am on Friday after the IMD issued an update at around 12.30 am saying that a fresh cloud is approaching Delhi, leading to the possibility of light to moderate rainfall at most places along with intense spells at a few places over Delhi and NCR.

The Palam weather station recorded 102 mm of rainfall over the past 24 hours, while Aya Nagar recorded 106 mm.

Till Thursday, Safdarjung had recorded no heavy rainfall events in August and September. Rainfall on Thursday wiped off the city’s rainfall deficit for the month. A week ago, on September 16, the Safdarjung weather station had a rainfall deficit that was as high as 78%. With the rainfall recorded on Thursday, Safdarjung now has excess rainfall of around 16% for the month. For September so far, Safdarjung has recorded 130.5 mm of rainfall against a normal of 112.8 mm. A larger excess of around 32% has been recorded at Palam for the month.