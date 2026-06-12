Delhi weather today: City finally gets a rain break, cool winds. Here’s how long it will last

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Dark grey clouds, light rain, and a pleasant breeze greeted the people of Delhi as they stepped out for work and school on Friday morning after days of a hot spell. The weather office had issued a yellow warning for Delhi and nearby cities this morning. They said there would be thunder, lightning, and some rain today, and that it would last for the next week.
The expected cause of the sudden weather change in Delhi on Friday is the chain of intense thunderstorms that formed over Punjab on Thursday evening and gradually moved eastward through Haryana and into Delhi-NCR through the night.
The system brought light to moderate rainfall across large parts of Punjab and Haryana, accompanied by strong winds. The gusts were particularly fierce in Sangrur, where wind speeds reached as high as 111 kmph.
(Written by Paramita Datta, who is an intern with The Indian Express)
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