Delhi weather today: City finally gets a rain break, cool winds. Here’s how long it will last

The minimum temperatures will range from 22.8°C on June 12, gradually rising to 26-28°C by June 17 and 18, as per the data. (Image credit- Canva)

Dark grey clouds, light rain, and a pleasant breeze greeted the people of Delhi as they stepped out for work and school on Friday morning after days of a hot spell. The weather office had issued a yellow warning for Delhi and nearby cities this morning. They said there would be thunder, lightning, and some rain today, and that it would last for the next week.

IMD Forecast

The IMD forecasts that the weather is expected to remain generally cloudy the entire day. A spell of very light to toward the late morning. IMD forecasts that the weather is expectedremain generally cloudy the entireA spell of very light to light rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds between 40 and 60 kmph is likelythe late morning. Another similar spell of very light to light rain with thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds of the same intensity is expected to return toward the afternoon or evening.

Spells of light rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning are forecast for June 12 and 13. From June 14 onward, skies are expected to remain partly cloudy, with only the possibility of thundery development on June 14 and June 16. The 17th and 18th will have a partly cloudy sky.

Minimum temperatures will range from 22.8°C on June 12, gradually rising to 26-28°C by June 17 and 18.

Weather Change

The expected cause of the sudden weather change in Delhi on Friday is the chain of intense thunderstorms that formed over Punjab on Thursday evening and gradually moved eastward through Haryana and into Delhi-NCR through the night.