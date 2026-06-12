Delhi weather today: City finally gets a rain break, cool winds. Here’s how long it will last

Delhi weather today remains cloudy with IMD forecasting light rain, thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds across the national capital and NCR.

2 min readNew DelhiJun 12, 2026 04:57 PM IST
Delhi weatherThe minimum temperatures will range from 22.8°C on June 12, gradually rising to 26-28°C by June 17 and 18, as per the data. (Image credit- Canva)
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Dark grey clouds, light rain, and a pleasant breeze greeted the people of Delhi as they stepped out for work and school on Friday morning after days of a hot spell. The weather office had issued a yellow warning for Delhi and nearby cities this morning. They said there would be thunder, lightning, and some rain today, and that it would last for the next week.

IMD Forecast

The IMD forecasts that the weather is expected to remain generally cloudy the entire day. A spell of very light to light rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds between 40 and 60 kmph is likely toward the late morning. Another similar spell of very light to light rain with thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds of the same intensity is expected to return toward the afternoon or evening.
Spells of light rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning are forecast for June 12 and 13. From June 14 onward, skies are expected to remain partly cloudy, with only the possibility of thundery development on June 14 and June 16. The 17th and 18th will have a partly cloudy sky.
Minimum temperatures will range from 22.8°C on June 12, gradually rising to 26-28°C by June 17 and 18.

Weather Change

The expected cause of the sudden weather change in Delhi on Friday is the chain of intense thunderstorms that formed over Punjab on Thursday evening and gradually moved eastward through Haryana and into Delhi-NCR through the night.

The system brought light to moderate rainfall across large parts of Punjab and Haryana, accompanied by strong winds. The gusts were particularly fierce in Sangrur, where wind speeds reached as high as 111 kmph.

(Written by Paramita Datta, who is an intern with The Indian Express)

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

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