Delhi weather: Light rainfall likely today, maximum temperature to be around 39 degrees

Cloudy skies accompanied by light rainfall and a maximum temperature of 39 degrees Celsius are on the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast for Delhi Thursday.

Brought by a western disturbance and easterly winds, the rainfall on Wednesday night broke a two-week-long dry spell that had kept temperatures high over northwest India.

Delhi News Live | Follow latest updates

Rainfall on Wednesday night brought the minimum temperature down to 23.8 degrees Celsius, four degrees below the normal for this time of the year. The minimum temperature had remained above 30 degrees from May 12 to 14, and was a little below 30 degrees on May 15.

Thunderstorms and rainfall are in the forecast for Delhi from June 17 to 20. The minimum temperature could range from 25 to 27 degrees Celsius over the next six days. The rains over the next five days are set to bring respite from heatwave conditions that have persisted over parts of northwest India, including Delhi-NCR, from early June onwards. At Safdarjung, the maximum temperature has remained above 40 degrees Celsius from June onwards.

The Safdarjung weather station, which provides a marker for the city, recorded 2.4 mm of rainfall between 11.30 pm and 5.30 am. The highest amount of rainfall in the city was recorded at the Ridge last night – 4.8 mm. The Lodhi Road weather observatory recorded 4.1 mm of rainfall.

At 8.30 am, the humidity was high at 56 per cent. The temperature at the same time was 31 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature recorded on Wednesday at Safdarjung was 42.2 degrees Celsius, three degrees above the long period average. The highest maximum temperature recorded in the city on Wednesday was 45.3 degrees Celsius at Najafgarh. The maximum temperature is likely to remain below 40 degrees Celsius till June 22, the forecast indicates. It could drop to around 35 degrees Celsius on June 19.

So far, Delhi has recorded a deficit in rainfall for the month of June. The normal amount of rainfall till June 16 is 20 mm at Safdarjung. With the 2.4 mm that was recorded last night, there is a rainfall deficit of around 88 per cent. The normal amount of rainfall for the month as a whole is 65.5 mm. Delhi recorded deficient rainfall in March and April as well. However, excess rainfall of around 142 per cent was recorded in May, brought about by two thunderstorms that hit the city.

Rainfall and thunderstorms are on the forecast for the western Himalayan region and the adjoining plains from June 16 to 18, according to an IMD bulletin issued early on Thursday.