Delhi weather: IMD predicts overcast skies, light rainfall today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast for Delhi on Tuesday indicates that overcast skies are likely to persist during the day, and light rainfall is on the cards.

Though the forecast on Monday said that there could be light to moderate rainfall on the day as well, no weather station in Delhi recorded rainfall. A western disturbance as a cyclonic circulation lies over Jammu and Kashmir and adjoining Pakistan, according to an update issued by the IMD on Monday evening.

The western disturbance, along with southwesterly winds from the Arabian Sea, prompted a forecast for rainfall over northwest India. These weather systems could bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan during the next two days and reduce thereafter, the IMD had said in a bulletin issued on Monday.

Both maximum and minimum temperatures in Delhi settled at figures below normal over the past 24 hours. The maximum temperature recorded on Monday at the Safdarjung weather observatory was 32.8 degrees Celsius, six degrees below normal for this time of the year. The minimum temperature recorded early on Tuesday was 24.9 degrees Celsius, three degrees below the normal. However, humidity remains high. At 8.30 am on Tuesday, the temperature was 28.8 degrees Celsius, and the relative humidity was 71 per cent.

Rainfall is not on the forecast for Delhi from June 22 to 26, but the possibility of rain or thunderstorm returns on June 27, the IMD’s seven-day forecast shows.

The IMD bulletin issued on Monday also said that no significant change in maximum temperature over northwest India is likely over the next two days, but it could rise by two to three degrees thereafter.

In Delhi, the maximum temperature could rise to 37 degrees by June 26. The minimum temperature over the next six days could range from 24 to 26 degrees Celsius.

On Monday, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi was 124, in the ‘moderate’ category. With no rainfall, it had deteriorated from a figure of 99 recorded on Sunday. Nitrogen dioxide and particulate matter were the prominent pollutants, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.