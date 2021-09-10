Delhi weather: IMD predicts moderate rain today

The India Meteorological Department expects moderate rainfall in Delhi and adjoining areas on Friday.

A slight dip in temperature is likely with the maximum temperature expected to stand at 32 degrees Celsius and the minimum at 26 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature recorded on Thursday was 34 degrees Celsius.

Relative humidity at 8.30 am on Friday was 82%.

The IMD also predicts a rainy weekend for Delhi, with both Saturday and Sunday likely to witness moderate showers. Rainfall between 15.6 mm and 64.4 mm is categorised as ‘moderate.’

Parts of the city received rain early on Friday as well. The Palam observatory of the IMD recorded 17.2 mm of rainfall between 2.30 am and 5.30 am on Friday, while the Safdarjung weather station logged 0.2 mm during the same time frame. The Safdarjung observatory recorded around 5 mm of rainfall in 24 hours from 8.30 am on Thursday.

Rainfall remains on the forecast till September 14.

Rainfall that Delhi has received so far this month exceeds the long period average. While the city has received 129.1 mm of rain till September 9, the normal for the same time period is 56.8 mm.