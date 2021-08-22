Delhi weather: IMD predicts light showers today

Light showers and thunderstorms are expected in Delhi today with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting that the maximum temperature is likely to be around 33 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature is expected to be 25 degrees Celsius, while the relative humidity at 8.30 am on Sunday stood at 92%.

A cyclonic circulation over northeast Rajasthan and the position of the monsoon trough (south of its normal position) would result in light to moderate rainfall over parts of Delhi-NCR in the next 24 hours, the IMD said in a morning update on Sunday. The cyclonic circulation is likely to become less marked by Monday, and the likelihood of rainfall over Delhi and other parts of Northwest India would reduce, according to the IMD.

The monsoon trough is a low-pressure area extending from the Northwest part of the country to the Bay of Bengal.

Light rainfall is expected to continue till August 24. Strong surface winds are likely on August 25 and 26, while overcast conditions will prevail on August 27 and 28.

In 24 hours from 8.30 am on Saturday, the Safdarjung observatory of the IMD, which provides representative data for the city, recorded 9.2 mm of rain. The Ridge station one logged the highest at 28.9 mm in 24 hours, while Palam saw 12.4 mm, Aya Nagar 11 mm, and Lodi Road 7.8 mm.

This comes a day after the national capital recorded the highest single-day rainfall for the month of August since 2007, resulting in waterlogging in several places.

Between August 23 and 28, the maximum temperature is likely to range from 34 to 36 degrees Celsius, while the minimum would remain between 25 and 28 degrees Celsius.