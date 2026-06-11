Delhi’s nights turn hotter; IMD flags fresh squalls and hail risk till Friday

Two days after Palam in Delhi recorded a peak wind gust of 120 kmph during a severe thunderstorm, Delhi woke up to another weather extreme on Thursday as the Safdarjung station reported a 7.1 degrees Celsius rise in minimum temperature within 24 hours.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city’s base weather station, Safdarjung, recorded a minimum temperature of 30 degrees Celsius.

Humidity at Safdarjung ranged between 29% and 59% over the past 24 hours. Across Delhi-NCR, minimum temperatures were mostly in the 28 to 31 degrees Celsius range, with Najafgarh at 31.5 degrees Celsius, Ayanagar at 30.6 degrees Celsius and Pusa at 30.2 degrees Celsius.

On June 9, Palam recorded peak winds of 120 kmph, a record-equalling gust for the station, while Pusa logged 80 kmph and Safdarjung 64 kmph during the same storm episode.