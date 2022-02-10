IMD predicts clear skies in Delhi, maximum temperature likely to touch 22°C

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted clear skies and a maximum temperature of 22 degrees Celsius for Delhi Thursday.

The minimum temperature recorded early on Thursday was 9.1 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature recorded on Wednesday was 21.8 degrees Celsius.

The Palam weather station recorded dense fog Thursday morning with visibility at 150 metre around 5 am.

The temperature at 8.30 am Thursday was 12.4 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature is likely to fall by 2 to 4 degrees over the next two days, and then rise by 2 to 4 degrees thereafter, according to an IMD update Thursday morning.

Over the next six days, the minimum temperature is likely to be around 10 or 11 degrees and the maximum temperature is likely to be 22 to 24 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the AQI Wednesday was 227, in the ‘poor’ category, as per the Central Pollution Control Board bulletin. The Air Quality Early Warning System had said in an update Wednesday that the AQI is likely to be in the ‘moderate’ category Thursday. Strong winds are on the forecast for Friday and Saturday, possibly helping with the dispersion of pollutants.

Most monitoring stations recorded 24-hour average AQI in the ‘poor’ or ‘moderate’ categories at 10 am Thursday. At ITO, the AQI was 172, in the ‘moderate’ category, while it was 220 at Anand Vihar and 228 at Jahangirpuri – both in the ‘poor’ category. At Mandir Marg, the AQI was 120, in the ‘moderate’ category.