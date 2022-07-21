Delhi weather: IMD forecasts moderate rainfall for city, issues ‘yellow’ alert

Delhi is likely to see another spell of rain Thursday with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) having issued a ‘yellow’ alert for ‘moderate’ rainfall.

A yellow alert is a warning to ‘be alert’. The IMD has also warned of possible impacts including major traffic disruption on roads, increased chances of accidents and waterlogging in low-lying areas.

The maximum temperature on Thursday is likely to be 35 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature early on Thursday was 24.5 degrees Celsius, three degrees below normal.

After the spell of heavy rain in the afternoon, parts of the city saw light rainfall at night on Wednesday. Between 8.30 am on Wednesday and 8.30 am on Thursday, the Safdarjung weather observatory received 56.6 mm of rainfall.

Moderate rainfall remains in the forecast for Delhi on Friday and Saturday as well. The intensity is likely to reduce to light rainfall on Sunday and Monday.

The rainfall for the month and the season has surpassed normal levels at Safdarjung, the city’s base weather station. From June 1 onwards, Safdarjung has recorded 246.2 mm of rainfall this monsoon season, which is 18 per cent above the normal of 208.5 mm. For the month of July, the observatory has recorded 221.7 mm, 65 per cent over the normal of 134.4 mm so far.

The monsoon trough is near its normal position and is likely to remain so for two to three days, according to an IMD bulletin issued on Thursday morning. This, along with a western disturbance over north Pakistan, is likely to bring rainfall to northwest India from July 21 to 24, the bulletin indicates. Isolated very heavy rainfall is likely over Delhi, Chandigarh, Haryana, Punjab, western Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh on July 21.