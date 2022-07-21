Delhi weather: IMD forecasts moderate rainfall for city, issues ‘yellow’ alert

July 21, 2022 10:53:16 am
Delhi is likely to see another spell of rain Thursday with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) having issued a ‘yellow’ alert for ‘moderate’ rainfall.
A yellow alert is a warning to ‘be alert’. The IMD has also warned of possible impacts including major traffic disruption on roads, increased chances of accidents and waterlogging in low-lying areas.
The maximum temperature on Thursday is likely to be 35 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature early on Thursday was 24.5 degrees Celsius, three degrees below normal.
After the spell of heavy rain in the afternoon, parts of the city saw light rainfall at night on Wednesday. Between 8.30 am on Wednesday and 8.30 am on Thursday, the Safdarjung weather observatory received 56.6 mm of rainfall.
Subscriber Only Stories
Moderate rainfall remains in the forecast for Delhi on Friday and Saturday as well. The intensity is likely to reduce to light rainfall on Sunday and Monday.
The rainfall for the month and the season has surpassed normal levels at Safdarjung, the city’s base weather station. From June 1 onwards, Safdarjung has recorded 246.2 mm of rainfall this monsoon season, which is 18 per cent above the normal of 208.5 mm. For the month of July, the observatory has recorded 221.7 mm, 65 per cent over the normal of 134.4 mm so far.
The monsoon trough is near its normal position and is likely to remain so for two to three days, according to an IMD bulletin issued on Thursday morning. This, along with a western disturbance over north Pakistan, is likely to bring rainfall to northwest India from July 21 to 24, the bulletin indicates. Isolated very heavy rainfall is likely over Delhi, Chandigarh, Haryana, Punjab, western Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh on July 21.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
'Ghar Waapsi was like recreating kheench taan with parents'
Dinesh Khatik, who rose from RSS, BJP ranks, eyed 'larger role'Premium
Latest News
Delhi weather: IMD forecasts moderate rainfall for city, issues ‘yellow’ alert
FBI adds missing Indian woman to its ‘Missing Persons’ list, seeks help from public
As paneer butter masala trends on social media, enjoy this lip-smacking recipe
Karnataka to serve eggs in midday meals 46 days in a year in midday meals
‘Don’t make us scapegoats’: Doctors question action taken in Safdarjung Hospital case
Ahead of Congress protest over Sonia Gandhi’s ED questioning, police restrict traffic movement in New Delhi
India’s smartphone market tumbles in the second quarter: Canalys
Haryana govt announces judicial probe into death of DSP run over by truck
Augmented reality shouldn’t feel like it’s slapped onto a game experience: Niantic
Checkmate Siddaramaiah: Unveiling CM goal, Shivakumar plays Vokkaliga move
‘That’s my son, I coach him. And he is the world champion!’ Announcer calls son Jake Wightman’s gold-medal winning run
Microsoft investigates Teams outage as services drop for thousands of users