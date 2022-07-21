scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 21, 2022

Delhi weather: IMD forecasts moderate rainfall for city, issues ‘yellow’ alert

The rainfall for the month and the season has surpassed normal levels at Safdarjung, the city’s base weather station.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
July 21, 2022 10:53:16 am
Children play in the rain while coming back from school in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Delhi is likely to see another spell of rain Thursday with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) having issued a ‘yellow’ alert for ‘moderate’ rainfall.

A yellow alert is a warning to ‘be alert’. The IMD has also warned of possible impacts including major traffic disruption on roads, increased chances of accidents and waterlogging in low-lying areas.

The maximum temperature on Thursday is likely to be 35 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature early on Thursday was 24.5 degrees Celsius, three degrees below normal.

After the spell of heavy rain in the afternoon, parts of the city saw light rainfall at night on Wednesday. Between 8.30 am on Wednesday and 8.30 am on Thursday, the Safdarjung weather observatory received 56.6 mm of rainfall.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Zubair bail order: Again, Supreme Court draws the red line on misuse of p...Premium
Zubair bail order: Again, Supreme Court draws the red line on misuse of p...
Explained: MSP and govt panel’s taskPremium
Explained: MSP and govt panel’s task
Walter Andersen writes: How Narendra Modi reshaped the BJPPremium
Walter Andersen writes: How Narendra Modi reshaped the BJP
From Madras HC comments on mangalsutra to a survey in Karnataka, a troubl...Premium
From Madras HC comments on mangalsutra to a survey in Karnataka, a troubl...

Moderate rainfall remains in the forecast for Delhi on Friday and Saturday as well. The intensity is likely to reduce to light rainfall on Sunday and Monday.

The rainfall for the month and the season has surpassed normal levels at Safdarjung, the city’s base weather station. From June 1 onwards, Safdarjung has recorded 246.2 mm of rainfall this monsoon season, which is 18 per cent above the normal of 208.5 mm. For the month of July, the observatory has recorded 221.7 mm, 65 per cent over the normal of 134.4 mm so far.

More from Delhi

The monsoon trough is near its normal position and is likely to remain so for two to three days, according to an IMD bulletin issued on Thursday morning. This, along with a western disturbance over north Pakistan, is likely to bring rainfall to northwest India from July 21 to 24, the bulletin indicates. Isolated very heavy rainfall is likely over Delhi, Chandigarh, Haryana, Punjab, western Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh on July 21.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Checkmate Siddaramaiah: Unveiling CM goal, Shivakumar plays Vokkaliga move

Checkmate Siddaramaiah: Unveiling CM goal, Shivakumar plays Vokkaliga move

Ranil Wickremesinghe takes oath as Lanka's new president
Live Updates

Ranil Wickremesinghe takes oath as Lanka's new president

Haryana govt announces judicial probe into death of DSP

Haryana govt announces judicial probe into death of DSP

'Ghar Waapsi was like recreating kheench taan with parents'
Interview with director

'Ghar Waapsi was like recreating kheench taan with parents'

Dinesh Khatik, who rose from RSS, BJP ranks, eyed 'larger role'
UP MoS quits

Dinesh Khatik, who rose from RSS, BJP ranks, eyed 'larger role'

Premium
Days after drinking water from Kali Bein, Punjab CM in hospital

Days after drinking water from Kali Bein, Punjab CM in hospital

How faster arm speed is helping Neeraj Chopra throw further

How faster arm speed is helping Neeraj Chopra throw further

Jadavpur University Pro V-C found dead at his Kolkata house

Jadavpur University Pro V-C found dead at his Kolkata house

Can you guess how much Hollywood's biggest stars earn?

Can you guess how much Hollywood's biggest stars earn?

Person who hasn't physically attended classes can't be called engineer: HC

Person who hasn't physically attended classes can't be called engineer: HC

Marathi votes split, Sena eyes north Indian support before BMC test

Marathi votes split, Sena eyes north Indian support before BMC test

Premium
MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 21: Latest News
Advertisement