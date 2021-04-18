scorecardresearch
IMD forecasts dust storm, light rain in Delhi on Tuesday

Gusty winds of around 50 kmph are expected in the capital on Tuesday, according to the IMD forecast, which may lead to the dust storm.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: April 18, 2021 7:01:44 pm
Delhi witnessed a dust storm on Friday. (Express Photo: Praveen Khanna)

A dust storm and light rain is forecast in Delhi on Tuesday by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), which is expected to bring down daytime temperatures.

Gusty winds of around 50 kmph are expected in the capital on Tuesday, according to the IMD forecast, which may lead to the dust storm.

An IMD bulletin states that the change in weather is a result of a fresh Western Disturbance that will cause widespread rainfall or snowfall over Western Himalayan Region and isolated to scattered rainfall over the adjoining plains of northwest India.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Delhi witnessed light showers of 2.4 mm and dust-raising winds of about 65 kmph on Friday, which was also caused by a passing Western Disturbance, as per IMD officials.

The average rainfall expected in the month of April in Delhi is 13 mm, against which it has received 2.4 mm so far.

The city recorded a minimum temperature of 18.3 degrees Celsius in the early hours of Sunday.

The maximum or day time temperature on Sunday was 35.7 degrees Celsius, higher than 35 degrees recorded on Saturday.

The IMD has forecast that the maximum temperature would fall down to around 36 degrees Celsius on Wednesday before it begins rising again. Minimum temperature is forecast to increase to around 21 degrees Celsius by Tuesday before falling to 18 degrees by Thursday.

