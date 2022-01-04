IMD predicts light rainfall in Delhi today

Cloudy skies and the possibility of very light rainfall are on the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast for Tuesday, while the week ahead is also likely to be a rainy one.

The IMD has predicted that two western disturbances are likely to affect northwest India from January 4 to 9. Western disturbances are storms that originate in the Mediterranean region and bring winter rainfall to parts of northwest India.

Light rainfall remains on the IMD forecast from January 5 to January 8, followed by the possibility of thunderstorms on January 9 and 10.

The minimum temperature on Tuesday is likely to settle at 9 degree Celsius, and maximum is likely to be 20 degree Celsius, the IMD forecast said. The minimum temperature recorded over the past 24 hours at the Safdarjung weather observatory was 8.5 degree Celsius, a degree above the normal for this time of the year. The Safdarjung weather station provides representative figures for the city. At 8.30 am on Tuesday, the temperature stood at 10.8 degree Celsius.

Over the next six days, the minimum temperature is likely to range from 8 to 12 degree Celsius. The maximum temperature at the same time could range from 18 to 21 degrees.

Meanwhile, the air quality in Delhi is forecast to remain in the ‘very poor’ category on Tuesday and Wednesday, as per the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi. On Monday, the average AQI was 387, in the ‘very poor’ category, according to a 4 pm bulletin issued by the Central Pollution Control Board. On Jan 2, the AQI was 404 – in the ‘severe’ category.

A total of 16 out of 39 air quality monitoring stations recorded 24-hour average AQI in the ‘severe’ category at 9 am on Tuesday. At Jahangirpuri, the AQI was 459. AQI between 401 and 500 is considered ‘severe’. The average AQI at Anand Vihar was 439, while Punjabi Bagh recorded an AQI of 424.

The monitoring station at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium recorded a 24-hour average AQI in the ‘very poor’ category on Tuesday morning. The AQI was 386. Similarly, Chandni Chowk registered a figure of 397, while Mandir Marg recorded 379, RK Puram saw 397, and Lodhi Road recorded an AQI of 313.