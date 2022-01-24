Delhi weather: IMD predicts ‘cold day’, minimum temperature likely to be 8°C

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a ‘cold day’ in parts of Delhi on Monday, when the maximum temperature is likely to be significantly below normal.

A ‘cold day’ is recorded when the maximum temperature is 4.5 to 6.4 degrees below the normal and the minimum temperature is less than or equal to 10 degree Celsius.

The minimum temperature on Monday is likely to be 8 degree Celsius, while the maximum temperature is likely to settle at around 17 degree Celsius. Over the past 24 hours, the minimum temperature was 8 degree Celsius, and the maximum was 14.9 degree Celsius, which is around six degrees below the normal. The temperature at 8.30 am on Monday was 9.8 degree Celsius.

Over the next five days, the minimum temperature is likely to fall by 2 to 3 degrees over parts of northwest India, according to an IMD update issued on Monday morning. From January 25 to 28, cold wave conditions are on the forecast for Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab and Rajasthan.

The air quality in Delhi, which was in the ‘poor’ category on Sunday with an AQI of 202, is likely to remain in the ‘poor’ category on Monday as well, according to the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi. The wind speed is predicted to be around 8 kmph, and average wind speed of less than 10 kmph is considered to be unfavourable for the dispersion of pollutants, going by the forecast.