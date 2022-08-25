Delhi weather: Humidity remains high, very light rainfall likely today

Only light or very light rainfall is on the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast for Delhi till the end of this month. The possibility of very light rainfall, along with partly cloudy skies, remains on the forecast for Thursday. While no rainfall is likely on Friday and over the weekend, light rainfall is a possibility on August 29 (Monday) and 30 (Tuesday).

Some parts of the city, including observatories on Lodhi Road and the CWG Sports Complex, recorded light rainfall on Wednesday. The humidity levels remain high. An IMD bulletin issued Wednesday said that the maximum humidity recorded over the past 24 hours was as high as 95 per cent while the minimum was 64 per cent.

So far this month, the Safdarjung weather observatory in Delhi has recorded 13 days of light or very light rainfall. While this is more than the 10 rainy days recorded in August last year, Safdarjung continues to see a deficit of around 79 per cent in rainfall for August so far.

The maximum temperature on Thursday is likely to be 35 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature recorded on Wednesday was 34.3 degrees Celsius, a degree above the normal for this time of the year. The maximum temperature is likely to settle at around 36 degrees Celsius for the next three days, the IMD forecast indicates. The minimum temperature over the past 24 hours was 25.2 degrees Celsius, a degree below the normal.

The IMD bulletin said that “subdued” rainfall activity is likely over northwest India over the next five days. Widespread light or moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Himachal Pradesh on August 25 and Uttarakhand on August 28 and 29.

Till August 10, rainfall over northwest India for the monsoon season was close to the normal, having recorded 414.6 mm against a normal of 408.7 mm.