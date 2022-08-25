scorecardresearch
Thursday, Aug 25, 2022

Delhi weather: Humidity remains high, very light rainfall likely today

The maximum temperature on Thursday is likely to be 35 degrees Celsius. The maximum humidity recorded over the past 24 hours was as high as 95 per cent while the minimum was 64 per cent.

People take shelter under umbrellas during rain in New Delhi on Sunday. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Only light or very light rainfall is on the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast for Delhi till the end of this month. The possibility of very light rainfall, along with partly cloudy skies, remains on the forecast for Thursday. While no rainfall is likely on Friday and over the weekend, light rainfall is a possibility on August 29 (Monday) and 30 (Tuesday).

Some parts of the city, including observatories on Lodhi Road and the CWG Sports Complex, recorded light rainfall on Wednesday. The humidity levels remain high. An IMD bulletin issued Wednesday said that the maximum humidity recorded over the past 24 hours was as high as 95 per cent while the minimum was 64 per cent.

So far this month, the Safdarjung weather observatory in Delhi has recorded 13 days of light or very light rainfall. While this is more than the 10 rainy days recorded in August last year, Safdarjung continues to see a deficit of around 79 per cent in rainfall for August so far.

The maximum temperature on Thursday is likely to be 35 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature recorded on Wednesday was 34.3 degrees Celsius, a degree above the normal for this time of the year. The maximum temperature is likely to settle at around 36 degrees Celsius for the next three days, the IMD forecast indicates. The minimum temperature over the past 24 hours was 25.2 degrees Celsius, a degree below the normal.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Any guesses who PM Narendra Modi’s favourite Ch...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Any guesses who PM Narendra Modi’s favourite Ch...
‘Uber Files show how capital, influence and connections can bypass ...Premium
‘Uber Files show how capital, influence and connections can bypass ...
Explained: The Supreme Court verdict on PMLA, and why petitioners have so...Premium
Explained: The Supreme Court verdict on PMLA, and why petitioners have so...
Why justice for Gujarat 2002 riots seems elusive todayPremium
Why justice for Gujarat 2002 riots seems elusive today

The IMD bulletin said that “subdued” rainfall activity is likely over northwest India over the next five days. Widespread light or moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Himachal Pradesh on August 25 and Uttarakhand on August 28 and 29.

More from Delhi

Till August 10, rainfall over northwest India for the monsoon season was close to the normal, having recorded 414.6 mm against a normal of 408.7 mm.

First published on: 25-08-2022 at 11:47:37 am
Next Story

Emergency: Kangana Ranaut reveals Milind Soman as Sam Manekshaw, calls him ‘a charmer and a war hero’

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

CCI probe into WhatsApp privacy policy gets green signal, HC dismisses appeal

CCI probe into WhatsApp privacy policy gets green signal, HC dismisses appeal

US journalist deported from Delhi airport, family claims he was on personal visit

US journalist deported from Delhi airport, family claims he was on personal visit

Jharkhand illegal-mining case: ED arrests 'middleman' Prem Prakash

Jharkhand illegal-mining case: ED arrests 'middleman' Prem Prakash

Soldiers donated blood to Pak terrorist injured in J&K: Army

Soldiers donated blood to Pak terrorist injured in J&K: Army

Amitabh battles Covid: 'You seek isolation a million times in your career, but...'

Amitabh battles Covid: 'You seek isolation a million times in your career, but...'

BJP MPs in star cast, Ayodhya ki Ramleela set for live audience

BJP MPs in star cast, Ayodhya ki Ramleela set for live audience

Premium
In first reviews, Puri Jagannadh's Liger 'disappoints' fans

In first reviews, Puri Jagannadh's Liger 'disappoints' fans

In Rajasthan, Dalit boy beaten in school for failing to give answers

In Rajasthan, Dalit boy beaten in school for failing to give answers

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 25: Latest News
Advertisement