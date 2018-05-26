Delhi weather: Hottest day recorded as mercury shoots up to 45 degrees

The weatherman has forecast mainly clear skies for tomorrow. The minimum is expected to remain 25 degrees Celsius. (Photo: PTI) The weatherman has forecast mainly clear skies for tomorrow. The minimum is expected to remain 25 degrees Celsius. (Photo: PTI)

Mercury rose to 45 degrees Celsius in the national capital today, the highest this summer, with people braving heatwave conditions to do their daily chores. No relief from the scorching heat is likely for next two days, according to a Met department official.

The city witnessed maximum temperature of 45 degrees Celsius which was five notches above normal for the season. The lowest temperature was 24.5 degrees Celsius, he said. Today’s temperature is the highest so far in the last three years. The temperature on May 26, 2015 was 46 degrees Celsius, said the official.

“The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 45 degrees Celsius during the next two days with continuing heatwave,” the official said. The relative humidity decreased to 27 per cent.

The weatherman has forecast mainly clear skies for tomorrow. The minimum is expected to remain 25 degrees Celsius. Yesterday, the maximum temperature settled at 43.6 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature was recorded at 23.8 degrees Celsius.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App