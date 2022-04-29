Delhi weather today: Heatwave conditions remain on forecast, IMD issues orange alert

For the second consecutive day, heatwave conditions remain on the forecast for Delhi on Friday with the maximum temperature likely to be 44 degrees Celsius, slightly above the 43.5 degrees recorded on Thursday.

The IMD alert for Delhi on Friday is ‘orange’ which indicates a severe heat alert for the day. It warns of an increased likelihood of heat illness symptoms among people who are exposed to the sun for a long period. The ongoing heatwave spell could continue till May 2, the IMD forecast indicates.

The forecast issued Friday morning indicates heatwave conditions at many places and severe heatwave at isolated places. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), strong winds of around 40 to 50 kmph are likely in the evening or night.

The minimum temperature, usually recorded at night, was also above normal over the past 24 hours at 25.8 degrees Celsius, two degrees above the normal for this time of the year.

Parts of northwest, central and east India have been in the grip of a heatwave since April 27. On Thursday, parts of Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Delhi, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Jharkhand and Odisha recorded heatwave conditions. The spell is likely to continue over northwest and central India during the next five days, and over east India during the next two days, before abating, according to the IMD bulletin issued on Friday morning. The maximum temperature over northwest India could rise by two degrees in the next 24 hours, it stated.

With a western disturbance affecting parts of northwest India, dust storms are on the forecast for Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan on April 30. With strong winds favourable for raising dust, the AQI is likely to remain in the ‘poor’ category on Friday and Saturday, according to the Air Quality Early Warning System. The air quality index (AQI) on Thursday was 295, in the ‘poor’ category, with PM10 as the main pollutant.