Delhi weather: Heatwave predicted from May 12, maximum temperature be around 44 or 45 degrees

Heatwave conditions are likely in Delhi from May 12 to 15, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast for the next six days. The maximum temperature during the predicted heatwave spell could be around 44 or 45 degrees Celsius, the IMD has predicted.

On Tuesday, the maximum temperature in Delhi could settle at around 41 degrees Celsius, and clear skies are likely for the day. At 8.30 am on Tuesday, the temperature was 30.6 degrees Celsius and the relative humidity was 61 per cent.

The normal maximum temperature for May 10 is 38.7 degrees Celsius. The normal maximum temperature, which is calculated as a long period average, for May 11 to 15 is 39.3 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature recorded on Monday at the Safdarjung weather observatory was 40 degrees Celsius, about a degree above the normal. The weather stations at Najafgarh and Gurgaon recorded higher maximum temperatures of 41.4 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature at Palam was around 40.1 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature over the past 24 hours was 28 degrees Celsius, three degrees above normal. Over the next six days, the minimum temperature, which is usually recorded at night, could range from 28 to 30 degrees Celsius, the forecast indicates.

Heatwave conditions are also on the forecast for Southern Haryana and Southern Punjab from May 10 to 13. The maximum temperature over these areas, along with Delhi, Rajasthan, and Northern Madhya Pradesh, could increase by two to three degrees over the next four days, the forecast shows.

Heatwave conditions are recorded when the maximum temperature is 40 degrees or more, and 4.5 to 6.4 degrees above the normal for that time of the year. Heatwave conditions may also be recorded in the plains when the maximum temperature is 45 degrees Celsius or more.