Delhi weather: Maximum temperature may settle at 41 degrees, heatwave likely from May 11 to 15

Clear skies and a maximum temperature of 41 degrees Celsius are on the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast for Delhi on Monday.

Heatwave conditions are likely in Delhi from May 11 to 15. While the maximum temperature could be around 44 degrees Celsius on May 11, it could rise further to 45 degrees Celsius by May 14. The maximum temperature over Northwest India is likely to increase by two to three degrees in the next two days, the forecast indicates.

The maximum temperature recorded on Sunday was 40.4 degrees Celsius, two degrees above the normal, at the Safdarjung weather observatory. The weather station at Palam recorded a higher maximum temperature of 41.5 degrees Celsius, while the one at Najafgarh recorded 42.7 degrees Celsius. Gurgaon recorded a maximum temperature of 43 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

The minimum temperature recorded over the past 24 hours was 27.6 degrees Celsius, three degrees above the normal for this time of the year. Over the next six days, the minimum temperature could be around 28 or 29 degrees Celsius, going by the forecast.

At 8.30 am on Monday, the temperature was 31 degrees Celsius, while the relative humidity was 60%. So far this month, the Safdarjung weather station has recorded 1.4 mm of rainfall. The normal for May is 4.1 mm.

On Sunday, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi was 205, in the ‘poor’ category. Particulate matter and ozone were the main pollutants, according to the Central Pollution Control Board bulletin. The SAFAR forecasting system said in an update on Sunday that dust contributed approximately 58 per cent to the PM10 levels.

The air quality is likely to remain in the ‘poor’ category on Monday and Tuesday, according to the Air Quality Early Warning System forecast issued on Sunday. Sunday’s forecast also said, “Long range transported dust from the Arabian Peninsula and the Middle East will impact air quality over parts of Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and NCR during the next two days.”