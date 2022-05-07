Delhi weather today: Temperature set to rise to 41°C, air quality drops to ‘poor’

After a few days of respite, the maximum temperature in Delhi on Saturday is set to rise to 41 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast which also predicts clear skies for the day.

For the past four days, the maximum temperature remained below the 40-degree mark. On Friday, it stood at 38.4 degrees Celsius, which is around the normal for this time of the year at the Safdarjung weather station. The maximum temperature at all weather observatories in the city remained below 40 degrees on Friday. Parts of the city also recorded rainfall on Friday – the Lodhi Road weather station recorded around 1 mm of rainfall between 11.30 am and 2.30 pm.

The minimum temperature recorded early on Saturday was 23.8 degrees Celsius, a degree below the normal for this time of the year. The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 66 per cent.

Heatwave conditions remain on the forecast for the Safdarjung weather station from May 9 to 13, when the maximum temperature is likely to be around 43 or 44 degrees Celsius. Over the next six days, the minimum temperature is likely to range from 24 to 28 degrees.

The IMD forecasts a gradual rise of two to three degrees in maximum temperatures over northwest and central India in the next four to five days.

Fresh heatwave spells are likely to set in over northwest India from May 7 onwards, and over central India from May 8 onwards, according to an IMD bulletin issued on Friday. Heatwave conditions are on the forecast for parts of southern Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Vidarbha from May 8 to 10.

Meanwhile, the air quality returned to the ‘poor’ category on Saturday, with an air quality index (AQI) of 273. The AQI is likely to remain in the ‘poor’ category over the weekend, the air quality early warning system indicates.