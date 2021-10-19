Clear skies in Delhi today; maximum temperature to touch 29 degrees Celsius

Clear skies and a maximum temperature of 29 degrees Celsius are on the forecast for Delhi on Tuesday.

The minimum temperature is likely to stand at 20 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) estimates. Relative humidity at 8.30 am on Tuesday was 91 per cent, while the temperature at the same time was 22.4 degrees Celsius.

The rest of the week is likely to see clear skies, with the maximum temperature hovering between 31 and 32 degrees Celsius. Going by the seven-day forecast, the minimum temperature is likely to stand at 18 or 19 degrees Celsius for the rest of the week.

The forecast from the Ministry of Earth Science portal, SAFAR, had said on Monday that the moisture from the rainfall on Sunday and Monday was likely to keep the AQI ‘good’ for the next 24 hours, after which it could degrade to ‘satisfactory.’ Local land surfaces are wet and dust resuspension is minimum, which means low levels of PM10.

The influence of the western disturbance over north India, which brought rainfall, has also meant low biomass burning and low PM2.5 levels, the forecast explained.

The Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi, also under the Ministry of Earth Science, said in a bulletin on Tuesday that the air quality is likely to remain in the ‘satisfactory’ category on Tuesday, but is likely to deteriorate to the ‘moderate’ to ‘poor’ category on Wednesday. The average wind speed over the next two days could remain below 10 kmph. Low wind speeds make the dispersal of pollutants difficult. AQI is likely to remain in the ‘poor’ category on Thursday and for five days subsequently.