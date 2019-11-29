Weather Today Highlights: Rains lash parts of Delhi-NCR, brings down city pollution

Weather forecast Today Highlights: Parts of Delhi-NCR received mild rain and hail on Thursday which brought down the mercury with a slight improvement in the city’s air quality. The AQI read 109, in the “moderate” category, at 8 am Thursday. The MeT department has forecast generally cloudy sky with light rain and the maximum and minimum temperatures on Thursday are likely to settled at 25 and 16 degree Celsius respectively.
Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu Kashmir continued to receive snowfall as schools remained shut and vehicles stranded on the national highway. Kufri district in Himachal dropped to sub-zero temperature with the area along with Narkanda and Kharapathar in Shimla being closed due to overnight snowfall.
The Jammu and Kashmir National Highway remained shut today for the second consecutive day. “Highway is closed. There have been five landslides triggered by rains at various places in Banihal-Ramban section of highway”, a traffic police official told news agency PTI. The 270-km highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with rest of the country, was closed around 5.15 pm on Wednesday, the officials said.
Highlights
Delhi recorded its best air quality in 55 days on Thursday, courtesy rains and high-velocity winds that kept pollution in check. The city recorded its overall air quality index at 106, the best since October 5, when it was 98. On Wednesday, the overall AQI was 134. In Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR), the level of PM2.5 -- tiny particulate matter less than 2.5 microns in diameter that can enter the lungs and the bloodstream -- was 37.5 microgram per cubic metre at 7.30 pm, which is within the safe limit of 0-60. (PTI)
(Express photo)
Thundershowers and heavy snowfall are likely to continue for the next 24 hours in the Northern parts of India, especially over the Himalayas, Skymet reported.
Traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway remained closed for the second consecutive day on Thursday after heavy rains in the Banihal-Ramban section triggered five landslides, leaving over 3,000 vehicles stranded at various places on the route, officials said. Highway is closed. There have been five landslides triggered by rains at various places in Banihal-Ramban section of highway", a traffic police official said. (PTI)
Several areas in middle and high hills of Himachal Pradesh received fresh snowfall, leading to closure of schools in Kinnaur district on Thursday, officials said. Cold wave conditions have intensified after the fresh snowfall. Shimla Superintendent of Police Omapati Jamwal said Chini Bangla road has been closed after snowfall in Kufri, Narkanda and Kharapathar in Shimla district overnight. (PTI)
Keylong and Sissu in Lahaul-Spiti receive snowfall.
Light rains in parts of the national capital on Thursday morning further improved the city's air quality, officials told PTI. The air quality in Delhi stood at 136 at 8.47 am. Rains and favourable wind speed on Wednesday had improved Delhi's air quality which was recorded in the "moderate" category.
Delhi: Major pollutant PM 2.5 at 114 in 'moderate' category, in Lodhi Road area, according to the Air Quality Index (AQI) data as per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
Dark clouds seen around the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, as parts of the national capital received rainfall this morning.
Air Quality Index (AQI) in Lucknow's Gomti Nagar area at 340 (very poor), as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.
Rainfall over North India during the November-April period could reduce in coming years due to the changing characteristics of the Madden Julian Oscillation (MJO) which rules weather in the tropics, especially with respect to rainfall. The finding was stated in a study led by the Pune-based Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM). The changes that have occurred since the early 1980s has caused an increase in rainfall over some pockets in the Amazon basin, northern Australia, southwest Africa and countries like Indonesia, Malaysia, Papua New Guinea and the Philippines, the study highlighted. Read more here
Banjar area of Kullu district in Himachal Pradesh received fresh snowfall today.
Visuals from Punjabi Bagh this morning.
Welcome to the Indian Express LIVE blog. Under the influence of Western Disturbance, thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and hailstorms are very likely in isolated places over Delhi, Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand in the next 24 hours. Follow this space to track the latest developments on the weather.