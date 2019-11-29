Weather Today Highlights: Rains lash parts of Delhi-NCR, brings down city pollution

Noida received light showers on Thursday evening. (Express photo) Noida received light showers on Thursday evening. (Express photo)

Weather forecast Today Highlights: Parts of Delhi-NCR received mild rain and hail on Thursday which brought down the mercury with a slight improvement in the city’s air quality. The AQI read 109, in the “moderate” category, at 8 am Thursday. The MeT department has forecast generally cloudy sky with light rain and the maximum and minimum temperatures on Thursday are likely to settled at 25 and 16 degree Celsius respectively.

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu Kashmir continued to receive snowfall as schools remained shut and vehicles stranded on the national highway. Kufri district in Himachal dropped to sub-zero temperature with the area along with Narkanda and Kharapathar in Shimla being closed due to overnight snowfall.

The Jammu and Kashmir National Highway remained shut today for the second consecutive day. “Highway is closed. There have been five landslides triggered by rains at various places in Banihal-Ramban section of highway”, a traffic police official told news agency PTI. The 270-km highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with rest of the country, was closed around 5.15 pm on Wednesday, the officials said.