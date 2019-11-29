Follow Us:
Saturday, December 28, 2019

Weather Today Highlights: Rains lash parts of Delhi-NCR, brings down city pollution

Weather forecast Today Highlights: The IMD has predicted in its latest forecast that under the influence of Western Disturbance, thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and hailstorms are very likely in isolated places over Delhi, Punjab and Haryana in the next 24 hours.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: November 29, 2019 8:36:46 am
Noida received light showers on Thursday evening. (Express photo)

Weather forecast Today Highlights: Parts of Delhi-NCR received mild rain and hail on Thursday which brought down the mercury with a slight improvement in the city’s air quality. The AQI read 109, in the “moderate” category, at 8 am Thursday. The MeT department has forecast generally cloudy sky with light rain and the maximum and minimum temperatures on Thursday are likely to settled at 25 and 16 degree Celsius respectively.

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu Kashmir continued to receive snowfall as schools remained shut and vehicles stranded on the national highway. Kufri district in Himachal dropped to sub-zero temperature with the area along with Narkanda and Kharapathar in Shimla being closed due to overnight snowfall.

The Jammu and Kashmir National Highway remained shut today for the second consecutive day. “Highway is closed. There have been five landslides triggered by rains at various places in Banihal-Ramban section of highway”, a traffic police official told news agency PTI. The 270-km highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with rest of the country, was closed around 5.15 pm on Wednesday, the officials said.

Live Blog

Rainfall lashes parts of Delhi, AQI to remain in moderate category. Follow for Highlights:

Highlights

    22:22 (IST)28 Nov 2019
    Delhi-NCR's air quality best in 55 days, slight dip likely on Friday

    Delhi recorded its best air quality in 55 days on Thursday, courtesy rains and high-velocity winds that kept pollution in check. The city recorded its overall air quality index at 106, the best since October 5, when it was 98. On Wednesday, the overall AQI was 134. In Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR), the level of PM2.5 -- tiny particulate matter less than 2.5 microns in diameter that can enter the lungs and the bloodstream -- was 37.5 microgram per cubic metre at 7.30 pm, which is within the safe limit of 0-60. (PTI)

    21:37 (IST)28 Nov 2019
    PHOTOS | Light showers hit Noida, lowers temperature further

    (Express photo)

    18:31 (IST)28 Nov 2019
    Higher reaches of Himachal wrapped in snow blanket, schools closed in Kinnaur
    16:39 (IST)28 Nov 2019
    Thundershowers and heavy snowfall likely to continue for next 24 hours: Skymet

    Thundershowers and heavy snowfall are likely to continue for the next 24 hours in the Northern parts of India, especially over the Himalayas, Skymet reported.

    15:01 (IST)28 Nov 2019
    Jammu-Kashmir National Highway shut for the second day

    Traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway remained closed for the second consecutive day on Thursday after heavy rains in the Banihal-Ramban section triggered five landslides, leaving over 3,000 vehicles stranded at various places on the route, officials said. Highway is closed. There have been five landslides triggered by rains at various places in Banihal-Ramban section of highway", a traffic police official said. (PTI)

    14:59 (IST)28 Nov 2019
    Parts of Himachal Pradesh received heavy snowfall today

    11:07 (IST)28 Nov 2019
    Snowfall in higher reaches of HP, schools closed in Kinnaur

    Several areas in middle and high hills of Himachal Pradesh received fresh snowfall, leading to closure of schools in Kinnaur district on Thursday, officials said. Cold wave conditions have intensified after the fresh snowfall. Shimla Superintendent of Police Omapati Jamwal said Chini Bangla road has been closed after snowfall in Kufri, Narkanda and Kharapathar in Shimla district overnight.  (PTI)

    10:41 (IST)28 Nov 2019
    Himachal Pradesh: Keylong and Sissu in Lahaul-Spiti receive snowfall.

    Keylong and Sissu in Lahaul-Spiti receive snowfall.

    10:09 (IST)28 Nov 2019
    Rains improve Delhi's air quality

    Light rains in parts of the national capital on Thursday morning further improved the city's air quality, officials told PTI. The air quality in Delhi stood at 136 at 8.47 am.  Rains and favourable wind speed on Wednesday had improved Delhi's air quality which was recorded in the "moderate" category.

    09:48 (IST)28 Nov 2019
    Delhi: Major pollutant PM 2.5 in 'moderate' category'

    Delhi: Major pollutant PM 2.5 at 114 in 'moderate' category, in Lodhi Road area, according to the Air Quality Index (AQI) data as per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

    09:19 (IST)28 Nov 2019
    Delhi: Visuals from IIT, Delhi

    Dark clouds seen around the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, as parts of the national capital received rainfall this morning.

    09:12 (IST)28 Nov 2019
    Blanket of smog covers Lucknow

    Air Quality Index (AQI) in Lucknow's Gomti Nagar area at 340 (very poor), as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

    08:54 (IST)28 Nov 2019
    ‘Warming of Indo-Pacific pool could hamper winter rainfall over North India’

    Rainfall over North India during the November-April period could reduce in coming years due to the changing characteristics of the Madden Julian Oscillation (MJO) which rules weather in the tropics, especially with respect to rainfall. The finding was stated in a study led by the Pune-based Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM). The changes that have occurred since the early 1980s has caused an increase in rainfall over some pockets in the Amazon basin, northern Australia, southwest Africa and countries like Indonesia, Malaysia, Papua New Guinea and the Philippines, the study highlighted. Read more here 

    08:52 (IST)28 Nov 2019
    Himachal Pradesh: Kullu receives snowfall

    Banjar area of Kullu district in Himachal Pradesh received fresh snowfall today.

    08:17 (IST)28 Nov 2019
    Delhi: Rainfall lashes parts of the national capital

    Visuals from Punjabi Bagh this morning.

    08:16 (IST)28 Nov 2019

    Welcome to the Indian Express LIVE blog. Under the influence of Western Disturbance, thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and hailstorms are very likely in isolated places over Delhi, Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand in the next 24 hours. Follow this space to track the latest developments on the weather.

    While most of the 37 air quality monitoring stations in Delhi recorded AQI in the “moderate” category, air quality at a few places like Lodhi Road, Pusa, Aurobindo Marg and Burari Crossing improved to “satisfactory” levels Wednesday. An AQI between 0-50 is considered ‘good’, 51-100 ‘satisfactory’, 101-200 ‘moderate’, 201-300 ‘poor’, 301-400 ‘very poor’ and 401-500 ‘severe’. An AQI above 500 falls in the ‘severe plus’ category.

    The level of PM2.5 — tiny particulate matter less than 2.5 microns in diameter that can enter the lungs and the bloodstream — in Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR) was 56.5 microgram per cubic metre at 7 pm. The region had last recorded such levels (59.7) on October 19.

    © IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd